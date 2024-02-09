Rain forecast pushes up start time of SoMardi Gras parade to 10 a.m.

Even though it was billed as rain or shine, SoMa 501's SoMardi Gras Parade, originally scheduled to start at noon, has been pushed up to 10 a.m. to avoid expected afternoon rain.

The parade starts at the corner of 24th and Main Streets and proceeds north to 12th Street, the site of a SoMa block party with music by Rodney Block, beer from Stone's Throw, and cocktails from Rock Town Distillery.

The time change also shifts the block party time to 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. Parade floats and marchers will need to start lining up at 8 a.m. Vendors need to check their email for updated load in instructions.

Visit somalittlerock.com/somardigras.