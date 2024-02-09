Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 12:30 p.m.

SUNDAY'S RESULTS 4-10 (40%)

MEET 63-190 (33.2%)

LEE'S LOCK Perfect Flight in the eighth

BEST BET Differently in the second

LONG SHOT Commandperformance in the ninth

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice***plenty to like

**things to like*educated guess

1 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $7,500

AWESOME BIRDIE** was caught inside the final furlong when third best in her first start of the season, and she was claimed by a winning stable and has versatility. DOCS SEVEN is dropping to the lowest price of her career, and her ability to rate is beneficial in a field with plenty of speed. TENACIOUS LADY overcame a poor start when defeating conditioned claiming rivals last month, and she is another who will benefit from a contentious pace.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

4 Awesome BirdieChuanGarcia7-2

5 Docs SevenEsquivelManley3-1

3 Tenacious LadyVazquezCunningham4-1

9 VartonAsmussenAsmussen9-2

1 MumblebeeQuinonezShaw8-1

8 Abby the Bull DawgDe La CruzHornsby8-1

7 Right TrappeBowenPuhl12-1

2 Spoiled RottenZimmermanMartin15-1

6 KoalaBarbosaJewell15-1

2 Purse $33,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $20,000

DIFFERENTLY** raced close to a fast pace, while caught five-wide through the turn, in a deceptive sixth-place debut, and she is adding blinkers and carries 10 fewer pounds with a winning apprentice aboard. PENZIG crossed the wire nearly five lengths in front of the top selection, but she had an experience edge and did benefit from a fast pace. SHESASMALLTOWNGIRL was one-paced as a beaten odds-on favorite at Turfway, but she does own the field's fastest Beyer figures and may appreciate moving back to a dirt surface.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

2 DifferentlyBealmearCombs5-1

1 PenzigBowenPrather3-1

10 ShesasmalltowngirlVazquezMaker5-2

9 Paddy GalHernandezWatkins8-1

11 Miss AnalyzedHarrCline8-1

3 Accelerating BabeTorresCravens4-1

8 Sugar CoatedJordanMartin20-1

5 MarebellHebertSnodgrass20-1

4 Sky RavenGallardoEspinoza30-1

6 That's About ItZimmermanMilligan30-1

7 IntrusionQuinonezMilligan30-1

3 Purse $31,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $10,000

FULL AUTHORITY*** has recorded two breezes since a third-place finish against stronger $30,000 claimers, and he switches to the leading rider. CREEKMORE has been a clear winner in two of his past four races, and he was claimed out of his local debut by top trainer Robertino Diodoro. BABY BOOMER has the class to win at this level, and he has a versatile running style.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 Full AuthorityTorresCompton9-5

11 CreekmoreHernandezDiodoro5-2

6 Baby BoomerBowenWard4-1

9 WyfireVazquezRufino8-1

1 Baba's BoyGallardoBahena10-1

2 Morning SnowBealmearCravens15-1

3 Heza PriorityArrietaHusak15-1

10 D TwoCourtHewitt20-1

12 Mystery ManZimmermanMartin30-1

7 Awesome FamilyWalesRiecken30-1

4 CanonizeBarbosaChleborad30-1

8 J B's LegacyJordanCaster30-1

4 Purse $30,000, 5 1/2 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $12,500

VIOLENT RIVER** is plunging to the bottom of the local maiden claiming ranks, has competitive Beyer figures and likely needed his last race. CHROME CANDY showed speed to better this fall at Remington, and he picks up the leading rider and will appreciate the abbreviated distance. MY BROTHER MIKE finished third in a fast bottom level maiden race only two weeks back.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

11 Violent RiverGallardoRobertson7-2

12 Chrome CandyTorresCravens2-1

7 My Brother MikeVazquezHewitt5-1

13 FastenedAsmussenAsmussen6-1

8 Big Andy MortBealmearDiVito10-1

9 SouthforkBejaranoMoquett6-1

4 State School SmartHernandezLoy10-1

3 Cool and CloudyDe La CruzCates15-1

2 Dancin RocketJordanMartin15-1

5 Light Horse HarryBowenChleborad20-1

1 Hello Mr CopelandHarrDixon20-1

10 Outlaw RunZimmermanCline30-1

6 ScrimshireBarbosaVillafranco30-1

5 Purse $143,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, allowance optional claiming

LOCHMOOR*** dominated starter allowance rivals in his 2024 debut, and he has won three consecutive races at Oaklawn over a fast track. MAHOMEY is a four-time winner at Oaklawn who rallied to finish third behind the top selection last month. PEACE DOG tired after contesting the pace in his return from a layoff, and he is a threat with expected improvement.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

10 LochmoorTorresRiecken2-1

9 MahomeyBealmearHewitt9-2

8 Peace DogDe La CruzRufino8-1

2 One Ten StadiumBejaranoMoquett6-1

6 King PeanutArrietaPeitz8-1

7 Willow Creek RoadGallardoRobertson8-1

5 Bettys CashQuinonezVon Hemel10-1

3 Navy SealEsquivelKnott10-1

4 Man in the CanLeparouxMoquett10-1

1 Macho RonnieBaileyMcBride30-1

6 Purse $35,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $20,000

MAHOMEY ROAD** may have been best in a slightly troubled third-place return from vacation, and he looms a wire-to-wire threat with a clean break. VALE has finished second in consecutive races at this condition, and he was claimed by a stable having a sensational meeting. ASYMMETRIC raced poorly over a sloppy surface in his local debut, but a return to the races he ran in New York will make him difficult to beat.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 Mahomey RoadHernandezRosin3-1

1 ValeEsquivelContreras5-2

2 AsymmetricBejaranoWard9-2

4 BalsaAsmussenAsmussen5-1

8 Boogie BodeChuanShorter8-1

11 SmackzillaQuinonezVon Hemel15-1

5 Raven's NestLeparouxBlair15-1

6 Bell DozerSantanaRufino20-1

7 Work OrderWalesMason20-1

10 ContrabandistaBarbosaMorse30-1

12 BordinosZimmermanMartin30-1

9 HerecomestroyJordanDixon30-1

7 Purse $38,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $30,000

CATALINA CRUSH*** recorded in- the-money finishes at Keeneland and Saratoga as a juvenile, and winning trainer Norm Casse has a high win percentage with horses racing on Lasix for the first time. NOTORIOUS SIXOHTWO showed good early speed in a third-place finish at a higher maiden level, and trainer Chris Hartman has been putting this apprentice rider on live horses. MISCHIEVOUS MAX weakened after contesting the pace in his career debut, and the beaten post-time favorite was claimed by a sharp barn.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

4 Catalina CrushSantanaCasse9-5

3 Notorious SixohtwoBealmearHartman8-1

11 Mischievous MaxEsquivelContreras8-1

6 Master of DisguiseTorresDiodoro5-2

8 Ask WillieLanderosMilligan20-1

2 Express CruiserChuanGarcia12-1

5 Different FlameBejaranoMorse12-1

12 Perp WalkAsmussenAsmussen6-1

10 Golden DiversionFuentesWitt20-1

1 Phenomenal DreamVazquezShorter20-1

7 SuperheroQuinonezDixon20-1

13 Storm Cat EyesFuentesMott15-1

9 Handsome RascalJordanJordan30-1

8 Purse $68,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $50,000

PERFECT FLIGHT**** is a stake winning veteran who has won three of four races at this standard route distance, and he is dropping to the lowest level of his career for winning connections. DECISION MAKER has won 3 of 7 races at Oaklawn, and he is taking a significant drop after a troubled sixth-place effort. ETHICAL JUDGEMENT crossed the wire one position behind the top selection Jan. 13, and he represents the barn of Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

4 Perfect FlightSantanaMiller2-1

5 Decision MakerTorresVan Berg3-1

9 Ethical JudgementAsmussenAsmussen5-1

2 Roman CenturianArrietaShorter10-1

6 Stormy PatternEsquivelMaker6-1

3 Camp DavidVazquezMaker8-1

7 Expensive CutBejaranoMorse15-1

10 AlejandroFuentesAsmussen12-1

8 Search EngineLanderosDuncan20-1

1 NullarborLeparouxManley20-1

9 Purse $143,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

COMMANDPERFORMANCE** had a less than ideal trip when finishing third at a higher level last month, and he drew an improved post and has a strong record on a fast track. B DAWK is back at a preferred distance following a useful sprint in New York, and his recent works in Kentucky are upbeat. OSBOURNE is back on Lasix following a fourth-place stake finish sprinting, and he has the pedigree to carry his speed this far.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 CommandperformanceBejaranoSharp5-1

9 B DawkArrietaO'Neill6-1

8 OsbourneLeparouxMoquett7-2

5 MasqueparadeTorresDiodoro3-1

3 Major BlueJuarezLukas9-2

10 Pats PropertyDe La CruzHaran8-1

4 PayneAsmussenAsmussen12-1

6 Hayes StrikeEsquivelMcPeek12-1

7 Santos DumontBealmearHartman20-1

2 StravaSantanaCasse20-1

10 Purse $48,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $45,000

MONEYSTRIKE** pressed a fast pace in an improved second-place finish, and the three-time runner-up is the one to catch and beat. YAQUI VALLEY led into the stretch before giving way in his return from a long vacation, and he is dropping in class for strong connections. CHEZ WHIZ finished only a length behind the top selection after mounting a strong rally.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

9 MoneystrikeLanderosWilson5-2

8 Yaqui ValleySantanaMaker5-1

10 Chez WhizTorresCravens7-2

11 Great BarrierVazquezAsmussen4-1

6 Hard Luck HenryCourtSoto10-1

5 Secret HonorEsquivelBahena12-1

1 Sunday SpiritAsmussenMoquett12-1

12 Streakin DeaconBealmearGonzalez15-1

13 Yeagers StrategyHernandezWitt20-1

3 Reveille ValleyBarbosaMcBride20-1

14 Empyreal ShadowArrietaVillafranco20-1

2 Amazing SuccessDe Le CruzHornsby30-1

4 Devil's ShadowPusacLoy30-1

7 Sip SlowlyBowenMilligan30-1