GIRLS

ATKINS 52, MAUMELLE CHARTER 31 Kadee Keaster ended with 18 points for Atkins (10-15, 5-10 3A-5) as it beat the Lady Falcons for the second time this season. Libby May chimed in with 15 points for the Lady Red Devils.

DOVER 47, PERRYVILLE 41 Kenzie McCrotty scored 22 points to boost Dover (21-5, 11-3 3A-5), which wrapped up the No. 3 seed for next week's conference tournament by sweeping the season series from the Lady Mustangs.

LAMAR 66, MAYFLOWER 51 Kori Sanders delivered 31 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists to lead Lamar (22-5, 11-3 3A-5) past the Lady Eagles. The victory created a three-way tie for first place in the conference standings, but the Lady Warriors garnered the top seed in next week's league tournament through tiebreakers.

MILLS 63, STUTTGART 57 Ambreal Tenner finished with 24 points as Mills (14-11, 6-6 4A-8) grabbed a crucial road victory and took a two-game lead for fourth place in the conference. Jermera Streets had 19 points and Makenzie King added 11 points for the Lady Comets, who led 30-22 at halftime.

BOYS

CENTRAL ARKANSAS CHRISTIAN 68, BAPTIST PREP 29 Jackson Ashberry turned in 12 points for Central Arkansas Christian (20-3, 14-0 3A-5), which capped off the regular season with a 39-point blowout. Jackson Hampton chipped in with 10 points for the Mustangs.

MILLS 82, STUTTGART 40 Jaeir Hardwell turned in 15 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists in another dominating effort for Mills (19-8, 12-0 4A-8), which scored the first 22 points of the game. Tyson Thompson had 12 points and seven rebounds, while Anthony Hester tallied 12 points and two assists for the Comets. Joseph Bell added 11 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists, and Zaylin Rowland notched 10 points, 8 assists and 4 steals in the win.