High school basketball

Today's games

Subject to change

6A-Central

Bryant at Little Rock Southwest

Little Rock Central at Cabot

North Little Rock at Jonesboro

6A-West

Bentonville West at Fort Smith Southside

Fort Smith Northside at Bentonville

Rogers Heritage at Fayetteville

Springdale Har-Ber at Rogers

5A-Central

Beebe at eStem

Little Rock Catholic/Mount St. Mary at Little Rock Parkview

Maumelle at Jacksonville

Sylvan Hills at Little Rock Christian#

5A-East

Batesville at Paragould

Marion at Searcy

Nettleton at West Memphis

Valley View at Greene County Tech

5A-South

El Dorado at Hot Springs

Hot Springs Lakeside at Sheridan

Pine Bluff at Benton

White Hall at Texarkana

5A-West

Harrison at Greenwood

Russellville at Alma

Siloam Springs at Greenbrier

Van Buren at Mountain Home

4A-1

Berryville at Shiloh Christian

Gravette at Farmington

Huntsville at Gentry

Prairie Grove at Pea Ridge

4A-3

Brookland at Trumann

Forrest City at Wynne

Highland at Southside Batesville

Jonesboro Westside at Pocahontas*

4A-4

Fountain Lake at Ozark

Mena at Subiaco Academy*

Morrilton at Dardanelle

Pottsville at Clarksville

4A-5

Bauxite at Lonoke

Heber Springs at Little Rock Hall

Joe T. Robinson at Pulaski Academy

LISA Academy West at Little Rock Christian*

4A-7

Arkadelphia at Ashdown

Camden Fairview at Malvern

De Queen at Magnolia

Nashville at Hope

4A-8

Monticello at Crossett

Star City at Watson Chapel

Warren at Hamburg

3A-1

Bergman at Flippin

Green Forest at Valley Springs

Lincoln at Elkins

3A-3

Manila at Osceola

3A-4

Cossatot River at Booneville

Danville at Two Rivers

Hackett at Charleston

Paris at Cedarville

3A-6

Helena-West Helena at Episcopal Collegiate

3A-7

Benton Harmony Grove at Genoa Central

Bismarck at Centerpoint

Jessieville at Glen Rose

Prescott at Fouke

2A-1

Haas Hall Rogers at Greenland

2A-4

Magazine at Lavaca

Mountainburg at Mansfield

2A-8

Fordyce at Parkers Chapel

Junction City at Gurdon

Woodlawn at Rison

1A-1W

County Line at Decatur

1A-8

Hermitage at Hampton

Nonconference

Bay at Armorel

Carlisle at LISA Academy North

Cedar Ridge at Bald Knob

Conway Christian at Rose Bud

Conway St. Joseph at Sacred Heart

Cotter at Lead Hill

Dermott at England

Des Arc at South Side Bee Branch

Harding Academy at Tuckerman*

Jasper at Ozark Mountain

Kingston at Eureka Springs

Marked Tree at East Poinsett County

Marshall at Clinton

Melbourne at Concord

Mineral Springs at Murfreesboro

Mount Vernon-Enola at Buffalo Island Central

Newport at Marmaduke

Oark at Ozark Catholic

Omaha at Timbo

Ouachita at Kirby

Palestine-Wheatley at White County Central

Pangburn at Mountain View

Piggott at Hoxie

Poyen at Blevins

Rector at Corning

Quitman at Bigelow

Riverside at Mammoth Spring

Salem at Sloan-Hendrix

Scranton at Alpena

Shirley at Izard County

Spring Hill at Bradley

Taylor at Emerson

Thaden at Life Way Christian

Tuckerman at Bradford#

Umpire at Horatio

West Side Greers Ferry at Wonderview

Western Yell County at Nemo Vista

Yellville-Summit at Viola

#Girls only

*Boys only