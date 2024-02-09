High school basketball
Today's games
Subject to change
6A-Central
Bryant at Little Rock Southwest
Little Rock Central at Cabot
North Little Rock at Jonesboro
6A-West
Bentonville West at Fort Smith Southside
Fort Smith Northside at Bentonville
Rogers Heritage at Fayetteville
Springdale Har-Ber at Rogers
5A-Central
Beebe at eStem
Little Rock Catholic/Mount St. Mary at Little Rock Parkview
Maumelle at Jacksonville
Sylvan Hills at Little Rock Christian#
5A-East
Batesville at Paragould
Marion at Searcy
Nettleton at West Memphis
Valley View at Greene County Tech
5A-South
El Dorado at Hot Springs
Hot Springs Lakeside at Sheridan
Pine Bluff at Benton
White Hall at Texarkana
5A-West
Harrison at Greenwood
Russellville at Alma
Siloam Springs at Greenbrier
Van Buren at Mountain Home
4A-1
Berryville at Shiloh Christian
Gravette at Farmington
Huntsville at Gentry
Prairie Grove at Pea Ridge
4A-3
Brookland at Trumann
Forrest City at Wynne
Highland at Southside Batesville
Jonesboro Westside at Pocahontas*
4A-4
Fountain Lake at Ozark
Mena at Subiaco Academy*
Morrilton at Dardanelle
Pottsville at Clarksville
4A-5
Bauxite at Lonoke
Heber Springs at Little Rock Hall
Joe T. Robinson at Pulaski Academy
LISA Academy West at Little Rock Christian*
4A-7
Arkadelphia at Ashdown
Camden Fairview at Malvern
De Queen at Magnolia
Nashville at Hope
4A-8
Monticello at Crossett
Star City at Watson Chapel
Warren at Hamburg
3A-1
Bergman at Flippin
Green Forest at Valley Springs
Lincoln at Elkins
3A-3
Manila at Osceola
3A-4
Cossatot River at Booneville
Danville at Two Rivers
Hackett at Charleston
Paris at Cedarville
3A-6
Helena-West Helena at Episcopal Collegiate
3A-7
Benton Harmony Grove at Genoa Central
Bismarck at Centerpoint
Jessieville at Glen Rose
Prescott at Fouke
2A-1
Haas Hall Rogers at Greenland
2A-4
Magazine at Lavaca
Mountainburg at Mansfield
2A-8
Fordyce at Parkers Chapel
Junction City at Gurdon
Woodlawn at Rison
1A-1W
County Line at Decatur
1A-8
Hermitage at Hampton
Nonconference
Bay at Armorel
Carlisle at LISA Academy North
Cedar Ridge at Bald Knob
Conway Christian at Rose Bud
Conway St. Joseph at Sacred Heart
Cotter at Lead Hill
Dermott at England
Des Arc at South Side Bee Branch
Harding Academy at Tuckerman*
Jasper at Ozark Mountain
Kingston at Eureka Springs
Marked Tree at East Poinsett County
Marshall at Clinton
Melbourne at Concord
Mineral Springs at Murfreesboro
Mount Vernon-Enola at Buffalo Island Central
Newport at Marmaduke
Oark at Ozark Catholic
Omaha at Timbo
Ouachita at Kirby
Palestine-Wheatley at White County Central
Pangburn at Mountain View
Piggott at Hoxie
Poyen at Blevins
Rector at Corning
Quitman at Bigelow
Riverside at Mammoth Spring
Salem at Sloan-Hendrix
Scranton at Alpena
Shirley at Izard County
Spring Hill at Bradley
Taylor at Emerson
Thaden at Life Way Christian
Tuckerman at Bradford#
Umpire at Horatio
West Side Greers Ferry at Wonderview
Western Yell County at Nemo Vista
Yellville-Summit at Viola
#Girls only
*Boys only