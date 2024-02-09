Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Central Arkansas; storm contains large hail, forecasters say

The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Little Rock, Benton and Maumelle until 6:30 p.m. Friday.

The weather service said in a post on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, "This storm will contain tennis ball sized hail!"

According to the weather service, "A warning is issued when a hazardous weather or hydrologic event is occurring, imminent or likely. A warning means weather conditions pose a threat to life or property. People in the path of the storm need to take protective action."

A severe thunderstorm warning was also issued for Lonsdale and Owensville, but it ended at 6 p.m.