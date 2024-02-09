Southern Strings adds dulcimers to Lutheran Coffee House event

FAQ
Southern Strings
In Concert
WHAT -- Food and fellowship plus dulcimers, dulcimers, dulcimers and other instruments playing traditional music.
WHEN -- 6-8 p.m. today
WHERE -- Heart of Fellowship Community Coffee House at the United Lutheran Church, 100 Cooper Road in Bella Vista
COST -- Free
INFO -- 855-1325 or Southern Strings Mountain Music Group on Facebook
In celebration of International Play Music on the Porch Day in August, Southern Strings played for an appreciative crowd at the Bella Vista Historical Museum. "I always have a song in my head," says Sande Sederburg, the only Southern Strings member remaining from the original four. "[And] making music with others fosters friendship and is a way to feel connected." (File Photo/Terri O'Byrne)