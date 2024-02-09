Southern Strings adds dulcimers to Lutheran Coffee House event

Today at 1:00 a.m.

by Becca Martin-Brown

Founded in 2015 by four dulcimer players — the late Patsy Ward and three of her students — Southern Strings has grown to include more than 15 players on mountain dulcimer, hammered dulcimer, mandolin, kalimba, piano, echo harmonica, bowed psaltery, folk harp, cajon, chord stick, guitar and banjo. (File Photo/Becca Martin-Brown)

FAQ

Southern Strings

In Concert

WHAT -- Food and fellowship plus dulcimers, dulcimers, dulcimers and other instruments playing traditional music.

WHEN -- 6-8 p.m. today

WHERE -- Heart of Fellowship Community Coffee House at the United Lutheran Church, 100 Cooper Road in Bella Vista

COST -- Free

INFO -- 855-1325 or Southern Strings Mountain Music Group on Facebook

  photo  In celebration of International Play Music on the Porch Day in August, Southern Strings played for an appreciative crowd at the Bella Vista Historical Museum. "I always have a song in my head," says Sande Sederburg, the only Southern Strings member remaining from the original four. "[And] making music with others fosters friendship and is a way to feel connected." (File Photo/Terri O'Byrne)
  