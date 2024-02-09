State treasurer amends financial disclosure report for 2003

Arkansas Treasurer Larry Walther has amended his annual financial disclosure report for 2003 to report the State Financial Officers Foundation paid $1,887.72 in travel-related expenses for meetings Aug. 28-31.

The foundation hosted its national meeting and economic summit in Plano, Texas, on Aug. 28-31, according to its website.

On his initial financial disclosure report for 2023 filed Jan. 30, Walther reported the State Financial Officers Foundation paid $1,887.72 in expenses for meetings from Aug. 28-31, and $1,348.76 in expenses for meetings from Aug. 28-31.

The mission of the foundation is to promote fiscally responsible public policy, partner with key stakeholders, and educate Americans on the role of responsible financial management in a free market economy, according to its website.

Heather McKim, a spokeswoman for the state treasurer's office, said Wednesday in a written statement that "it was simply a reporting mistake -- we caught it within 15 minutes and tried to correct it with SOS [Secretary of State], but they mistakenly scanned in both pages."

In August, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders appointed Walther, who was the state Department of Finance and Administration secretary at the time, to fill the vacancy created by the July 26 death of then-state Treasurer Mark Lowery until January of 2025.

A state treasurer will be elected in the Nov. 5 general election to serve the final two years of the Lowery's four-year term to which he was elected in November 2022.