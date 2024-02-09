Thursday’s professional golf scores

PGA Tour

Phoenix Open

At TPC Scottsdale - Stadium Course

Scottsdale, Ariz.

Purse: $8.8 million

Par 71, 7,261 yards

First of four rounds

NOTE The first round was suspended because of inclement weather with 66 golfers, incluidng Taylor Moore (Arkansas Razorbacks), remainig on the course. The round will be completed today.

65 (-6)

Sahith Theegala33-32

67 (-4)

Shane Lowry31-36

S.H. Kim32-35

68 (-3)

Jordan Spieth34-34

69 (-2)

Martin Laird36-33

Kevin Yu36-33

Joel Dahmen33-36

Alex Noren34-35

Davis Thompson35-34

Aaron Baddeley34-35

Matt Fitzpatrick34-35

70 (-1)

Luke Donald35-35

Eric Cole36-34

Adam Schenk36-34

Sungjae Im37-33

Tom Hoge34-36

Brendon Todd36-34

Hayden Buckley33-37

Chris Gotterup37-33

Also

76 (+5)

Nico Echavarria37-39

LIV TOUR

LIV Golf Las Vegas

At Las Vegas Country Club, Las Vegas

Purse: $20 million

Par 70, 7,089 yards

First of three rounds

NOTE Split scores were unavailable.

Paul Casey63

Harold Varner III63

Thomas Pieters65

Bubba Watson65

Matthew Wolff65

Jason Kokrak65

Talor Gooch66

Peter Uihlein66

Anirban Lahiri66

Graeme McDowell66

Pat Perez67

Bryson Dechambeau67

Dustin Johnson67

Adrian Meronk67

Tyrrell Hatton67

Cameron Smith67

Caleb Surratt67

David Puig67

Abraham Ancer67

Sebastian Munoz67

Andy Ogletree67

DP WORLD TOUR

Qatar Masters

At Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar

Purse: $2.5 million

Par 72, 7,315 yards

First of four rounds

67 (-5)

Wu Ashun, China33-34

Zander Lombard, South Africa33-34

68 (-4)

Haydn Barron, Australia33-35

Niklas Norgaard Moller, Denmark34-34

Jaco Prinsloo, South Africa36-32

Clement Sordet, France36-32

69 (-3)

Harrison Endycott, Australia36-33

Daniel Hillier, New Zealand35-34

Rikuya Hoshino, Japan34-35

Sung Kang, South Korea36-33

Tom McKibbin, Northern Ireland34-35

Max Rottluff, Germany35-34

Paul Waring, England34-35

70 (-2)

Daniel Brown, England37-33

Jorge Campillo, Spain34-36

Manuel Elvira, Spain37-33

Nacho Elvira, Spain35-35

Ewen Ferguson, Scotland37-33

Alex Fitzpatrick, England36-34

Stephen Gallacher, Scotland35-35

Joshua Grenville-Wood, England37-33

Masahiro Kawamura, Japan35-35

Jeong-Weon Ko, France34-36

Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa36-34

Joost Luiten, Netherlands36-34

Guido Migliozzi, Italy35-35

James Morrison, England34-36

Ockie Strydom, South Africa36-34

Andrew Wilson, England35-35

71 (-1)

Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain36-35

Filippo Celli, Italy35-36

Ugo Coussaud, France34-37

Sean Crocker, United States35-36

Alejandro Del Rey, Spain35-36

Hennie Du Plessis, South Africa37-34

Darren Fichardt, South Africa34-37

Soren Kjeldsen, Denmark35-36

Pablo Larrazabal, Spain36-35

Adrian Otaegui, Spain37-34

Garrick Porteous, England37-34

Benjamin Rusch, Switzerland37-34

Callum Shinkwin, England36-35

Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden35-36

Matthew Southgate, England37-34

Santiago Tarrio, Spain34-37

Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay37-34

KORN FERRY TOUR

Astara Golf Championship

At Bogota Country Club, Bogota, Columbia

Purse: 1 million

Par 71, 7,237 yards

First of four rounds

NOTE Split scores were unavailable.

Cristobal Del Solar57

Brian Campbell61

Michael Johnson61

Jackson Suber62

Kris Ventura62

Ricardo Cella62

Max McGreevy62

Trent Phillips62

Thomas Walsh62

Cole Hammer62

Charles Porter62

Also

Tag Ridings70