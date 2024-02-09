Thursday’s professional golf scores

PGA Tour
Phoenix Open
At TPC Scottsdale - Stadium Course
Scottsdale, Ariz.
Purse: $8.8 million
Par 71, 7,261 yards
First of four rounds
NOTE The first round was suspended because of inclement weather with 66 golfers, incluidng Taylor Moore (Arkansas Razorbacks), remainig on the course. The round will be completed today.
65 (-6)
Sahith Theegala33-32
67 (-4)
Shane Lowry31-36
S.H. Kim32-35
68 (-3)
Jordan Spieth34-34
69 (-2)
Martin Laird36-33
Kevin Yu36-33
Joel Dahmen33-36
Alex Noren34-35
Davis Thompson35-34
Aaron Baddeley34-35
Matt Fitzpatrick34-35
70 (-1)
Luke Donald35-35
Eric Cole36-34
Adam Schenk36-34
Sungjae Im37-33
Tom Hoge34-36
Brendon Todd36-34
Hayden Buckley33-37
Chris Gotterup37-33
Also
76 (+5)
Nico Echavarria37-39
LIV TOUR
LIV Golf Las Vegas
At Las Vegas Country Club, Las Vegas
Purse: $20 million
Par 70, 7,089 yards
First of three rounds
NOTE Split scores were unavailable.
Paul Casey63
Harold Varner III63
Thomas Pieters65
Bubba Watson65
Matthew Wolff65
Jason Kokrak65
Talor Gooch66
Peter Uihlein66
Anirban Lahiri66
Graeme McDowell66
Pat Perez67
Bryson Dechambeau67
Dustin Johnson67
Adrian Meronk67
Tyrrell Hatton67
Cameron Smith67
Caleb Surratt67
David Puig67
Abraham Ancer67
Sebastian Munoz67
Andy Ogletree67
DP WORLD TOUR
Qatar Masters
At Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar
Purse: $2.5 million
Par 72, 7,315 yards
First of four rounds
67 (-5)
Wu Ashun, China33-34
Zander Lombard, South Africa33-34
68 (-4)
Haydn Barron, Australia33-35
Niklas Norgaard Moller, Denmark34-34
Jaco Prinsloo, South Africa36-32
Clement Sordet, France36-32
69 (-3)
Harrison Endycott, Australia36-33
Daniel Hillier, New Zealand35-34
Rikuya Hoshino, Japan34-35
Sung Kang, South Korea36-33
Tom McKibbin, Northern Ireland34-35
Max Rottluff, Germany35-34
Paul Waring, England34-35
70 (-2)
Daniel Brown, England37-33
Jorge Campillo, Spain34-36
Manuel Elvira, Spain37-33
Nacho Elvira, Spain35-35
Ewen Ferguson, Scotland37-33
Alex Fitzpatrick, England36-34
Stephen Gallacher, Scotland35-35
Joshua Grenville-Wood, England37-33
Masahiro Kawamura, Japan35-35
Jeong-Weon Ko, France34-36
Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa36-34
Joost Luiten, Netherlands36-34
Guido Migliozzi, Italy35-35
James Morrison, England34-36
Ockie Strydom, South Africa36-34
Andrew Wilson, England35-35
71 (-1)
Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain36-35
Filippo Celli, Italy35-36
Ugo Coussaud, France34-37
Sean Crocker, United States35-36
Alejandro Del Rey, Spain35-36
Hennie Du Plessis, South Africa37-34
Darren Fichardt, South Africa34-37
Soren Kjeldsen, Denmark35-36
Pablo Larrazabal, Spain36-35
Adrian Otaegui, Spain37-34
Garrick Porteous, England37-34
Benjamin Rusch, Switzerland37-34
Callum Shinkwin, England36-35
Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden35-36
Matthew Southgate, England37-34
Santiago Tarrio, Spain34-37
Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay37-34
KORN FERRY TOUR
Astara Golf Championship
At Bogota Country Club, Bogota, Columbia
Purse: 1 million
Par 71, 7,237 yards
First of four rounds
NOTE Split scores were unavailable.
Cristobal Del Solar57
Brian Campbell61
Michael Johnson61
Jackson Suber62
Kris Ventura62
Ricardo Cella62
Max McGreevy62
Trent Phillips62
Thomas Walsh62
Cole Hammer62
Charles Porter62
Also
Tag Ridings70