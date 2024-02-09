Skip to content
Open sections menu
Sections
News
Today's Paper
Subscribe
Email Newsletters
Arkansas News
Election
Voter Guide
State Politics
Jan. 6 Timeline
LEARNS Guide
Education
Crime
Business
Immanuel Baptist scandal
Pine Bluff Commercial
Obituaries
Nation & World
Archives
Weather
Sports
All Sports
Razorbacks
Recruiting Columns
Wally Hall Columns
UALR
UCA
ASU
UAPB
Outdoors
High School
Betting
Horse Racing
NASCAR
LR Marathon
Opinion
All Columns
Columnists
Editorials
Rex Nelson
John Brummett
Brenda Looper
Philip Martin
Robert Steinbuch
Mike Masterson
Letters to the Editor
Features
All Style
Plan it Janet
Cooking
High Profile
Food & Dining
Music
Movies
Televison
Events Calendar
Weddings
Arkansas Postcard Past
Media
Photo Galleries
Videos
Arkansas 360
Daily Photos
Podcasts
Puzzles & Games
Marketplace
Classifieds
Jobs
Autos
Real Estate
Legal Notices
Ads/Coupons
Legal Notices Archive
Extras
Subscribe!
Advertise
Subscriber Help
ADG Staff List
FAQ
Contact Us
iPad Covers
Our Core Values
ADG Store
Promotions
Special Pubs
Best of the Best
Wedding Show
Pops on the River
Job Fair
Reader Rewards
All Arkansas Preps
Open user options menu
Manage Subscription
Sign Out
Sign In
Subscribe
Today's Paper
Home
Election
Voter Guide
News
Biz
Features
LEARNS
Sports
Opinion
Obits
| Archives
Newsletters
Games
VOTE: Make your 2024 Oscars predictions for a chance to win $25
Today at 1:55 p.m.
by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
1
Article Views Remaining
Empower your community, champion local journalism!
BE INFORMED FOR $1