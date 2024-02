Little Rock, 1911: "What you would have in the character of the people; teach in the public school," reads the quotation beneath the portrait of State Superintendent George Brinton Cook. Work was ongoing on the nearly completed State Capitol, the grounds still raw. Cook later served as the Superintendent of Schools at Mena, dying in 1920 at age 52.

