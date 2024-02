Arkansas State men vs. Ohio

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro

RECORDS Arkansas State 10-14, 6-6 Sun Belt; Ohio 13-10, 7-4 MAC

SERIES Ohio leads 1-0

TV None

RADIO KFIN-FM, 107.9, Jonesboro

STREAMING ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Arkansas State

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Avery Felts, 6-2, Jr.7.01.8

G Caleb Fields, 6-0, Sr.13.12.6

G Derrian Ford, 6-3, So.9.84.3

F Dyondre Dominguez, 6-9, Jr.12.37.5

F Izaiyah Nelson, 6-10, So.8.06.2

COACH Bryan Hodgson (10-14 in first season at Arkansas State and overall)

Ohio

POS. NAME, HT, YR.PPGRPG

G Jaylin Hunter, 6-0, Sr.14.64.5

G Miles Brown, 6-1, Sr.7.94.2

G Shereef Mitchell, 6-1, Sr.13.34.0

F Aidan Hadaway, 6-8, So.7.24.3

F AJ Clayton, 6-8, Jr.11.74.5

COACH Jeff Boals (91-57 in fifth season at Ohio, 146-98 in eighth season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASUOhio

78.8Points for78.4

78.5Points against71.2

+1.0Rebound margin-0.2

-2.3Turnover margin+3.5

43.4FG pct.46.0

35.03-pt. pct.35.5

70.3FT pct.71.5

CHALK TALK Today's game is part of the MAC-SBC Challenge. ... Caleb Fields was named Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week after averaging 24.5 points and 10.5 assists in victories over Southern Miss and Louisiana-Monroe. ... The Bobcats have a road record of 2-5 this season.

-- Mike Harley