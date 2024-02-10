Astronauts return from space station

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- Astronauts from Turkey, Italy and Sweden returned to Earth on Friday, ending a private three-week mission to the International Space Station.

The trio were accompanied by a retired NASA astronaut who now works for Axiom Space, the Houston company that arranged the chartered flight. The crew returned in a SpaceX capsule that parachuted into the Atlantic off the Florida coast.

Turkey celebrated Alper Gezeravci's launch from Cape Canaveral last month. A former fighter pilot and captain for Turkish Airlines, he became the first person from his country to fly in space.

Gezeravci was joined on the trip by Italian Air Force Col. Walter Villadei, Sweden's Marcus Wandt, a former fighter pilot chosen as a reserve astronaut by the European Space Agency in 2022 and Michael Lopez-Alegria, their escort.

Turkey, Italy and Sweden financed the mission, paying roughly $55 million apiece.

While in orbit, the astronauts conducted science experiments and chatted with schoolchildren and officials from their countries.

Oklahoma trial judge resigns over texts

OKLAHOMA CITY -- An Oklahoma judge agreed to step down Friday after she was caught sending hundreds of texts from the bench while overseeing a murder trial in the killing of a 2-year-old boy.

District Judge Traci Soderstrom also agreed to not seek judicial office again in Oklahoma under a proposed settlement agreement filed with the Oklahoma Court on the Judiciary.

Soderstrom had been scheduled to go on trial in a special court starting Monday.

"I promised to uphold the Constitution in a fair, even-handed and efficient manner," Soderstrom said in a resignation letter given to local media. "I believe that I have done so. However, being human, I have also faltered."

Oklahoma Supreme Court Chief Justice John Kane IV recommended that Soderstrom be removed after an investigation found that she mocked prosecutors, laughed at the bailiff's comment about a prosecutor's genitals, praised the defense attorney and called the prosecutor's key witness a liar during the murder trial of Khristian Martzall.

Security video published by The Oklahoman showed Soderstrom texting for minutes at a time during jury selection, opening statements and testimony during the trial in Chandler.

Soderstrom, who took office last year, voluntarily suspended herself in October. In all, Soderstrom sent more than 500 texts to her bailiff.

Marines identify 5 killed in copter crash

SAN DIEGO -- The Marine Corps released the names Friday of the five Marines killed when their CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter went down in the mountains outside San Diego during a historic storm. All of them were in their 20s.

The decorated Marines were assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing and were based at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego.

"The Flying Tigers family stands strong and includes the friends and community who have supported our squadron during this challenging time," said Lt. Col. Nicholas Harvey, commanding officer of the squadron. "We will get through this together."

The youngest was Lance Cpl. Donovan Davis, 21, of Olathe, Kan. The oldest was Capt. Miguel Nava, 28, of Traverse City, Mich.

Davis and Sgt. Alec Langen, 23, of Chandler, Ariz., were both crew chiefs. The rest were CH-53E pilots.

The other pilots on board were Capt. Jack Casey, 26, of Dover, N.H., and Capt. Benjamin Moulton, 27, of Emmett, Idaho.

The Super Stallion vanished late Tuesday night on its way back to Miramar from Creech Air Force Base. The craft was discovered Wednesday morning near the mountain community of Pine Valley.

The military is investigating the crash.

Man sought in Tennessee deputy's death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Authorities in eastern Tennessee were searching early Friday for a suspect they say was involved in a shooting that killed one sheriff's deputy and left another wounded.

Warrants have been issued for 42-year-old Kenneth Dehart, who is wanted on suspicion of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm after the Thursday evening shooting, Blount County Sheriff James Lee Berrong said in posts on the department's Facebook page.

Deputy Greg McCowan, 43, was killed in the shooting during a traffic stop. A female officer was shot in the leg and returned fire. Deputy Shelby Eggers, 22, was treated at a hospital and released to recover at home, Berrong said.

A reward of more than $60,000 has been offered for information that leads to an arrest, Berrong said.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in the hunt for Dehart, who should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached if spotted, the sheriff's office said.

Dehart was last seen in the city of Maryville, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said on social media.



