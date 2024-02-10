ASU women at Akron

Arkansas St. women at Akron
WHEN 1 p.m. Central
WHERE James A. Rhodes Arena, Akron, Ohio
RECORDS Arkansas State 12-10, 6-6 Sun Belt; Akron 8-13, 3-8 MAC
SERIES First Meeting
TV None
RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3/96.9, Jonesboro
STREAMING ESPN-Plus
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Arkansas State
POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG
G Izzy Higginbottom, 5-7, Jr.23.34.2
G Wynter Rogers, 6-0, So.5.07.1
G Lauryn Pendleton, 5-9, Jr.12.44.2
F Anna Griffin, 6-1, Jr.10.75.8
C Cheyenne Forney, 6-3, Sr.5.93.5
COACH Destinee Rogers (33-39 in third season at ASU and overall)
Akron
POS. NAME, HT, YR.PPGRPG
G Bailey Tabeling, 5-10, Fr.9.32.1
G Kate Dennis, 6-1, Jr.5.61.8
G Monica Williams, 5-9, Fr.8.63.3
G Peyton Guice, 5-11, Sr.2.82.1
G Laylay Fantroy, 5-11, Fr.8.43.8
COACH Ryan Gensler (8-13 in first season at Akron and overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
ASUAkron
69.7Points for62.8
63.6Points against65.6
+1.8Rebound margin-0.4
+2.6Turnover margin-1.3
41.0FG pct.39.0
33.33-pt. pct.29.7
77.1FT pct.71.1
CHALK TALK Today's game is part of the MAC-SBC Challenge. ... The Red Wolves hope to end their three-game road losing streak. ... Wynter Rogers pulled down 14 rebounds in Red Wolves' 58-56 loss at Georgia State on Wednesday. Five of Rogers' rebounds were on the offensive end.
-- Mike Harley