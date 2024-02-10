ASU women at Akron

Arkansas St. women at Akron

WHEN 1 p.m. Central

WHERE James A. Rhodes Arena, Akron, Ohio

RECORDS Arkansas State 12-10, 6-6 Sun Belt; Akron 8-13, 3-8 MAC

SERIES First Meeting

TV None

RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3/96.9, Jonesboro

STREAMING ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Arkansas State

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Izzy Higginbottom, 5-7, Jr.23.34.2

G Wynter Rogers, 6-0, So.5.07.1

G Lauryn Pendleton, 5-9, Jr.12.44.2

F Anna Griffin, 6-1, Jr.10.75.8

C Cheyenne Forney, 6-3, Sr.5.93.5

COACH Destinee Rogers (33-39 in third season at ASU and overall)

Akron

POS. NAME, HT, YR.PPGRPG

G Bailey Tabeling, 5-10, Fr.9.32.1

G Kate Dennis, 6-1, Jr.5.61.8

G Monica Williams, 5-9, Fr.8.63.3

G Peyton Guice, 5-11, Sr.2.82.1

G Laylay Fantroy, 5-11, Fr.8.43.8

COACH Ryan Gensler (8-13 in first season at Akron and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASUAkron

69.7Points for62.8

63.6Points against65.6

+1.8Rebound margin-0.4

+2.6Turnover margin-1.3

41.0FG pct.39.0

33.33-pt. pct.29.7

77.1FT pct.71.1

CHALK TALK Today's game is part of the MAC-SBC Challenge. ... The Red Wolves hope to end their three-game road losing streak. ... Wynter Rogers pulled down 14 rebounds in Red Wolves' 58-56 loss at Georgia State on Wednesday. Five of Rogers' rebounds were on the offensive end.

-- Mike Harley