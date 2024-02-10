Burgess guides Benton past Pine Bluff

BENTON -- While Friday's showdown between Class 5A No. 1 Benton and No. 3 Pine Bluff may have been missing one star player, another one took center stage to help will his team to a crucial 5A-South Conference win.

The Panthers got an offensive explosive from Terrion Burgess that allowed them to hold off the Zebras 59-50 in front of a packed and passionate crowd.

The victory was pivotal for Benton (23-4, 13-0), which passed the first of back-to-back tests at Panther Arena with flying colors. Not only did Benton complete a season sweep of the defending Class 5A state champions, it also remained undefeated in the conference while maintaining somewhat of a comfortable lead in the standings.

"[Pine Bluff] Coach [Billy] Dixon does such a good job with those guys," Benton Coach Dexter Hendrix said. "They're so talented. We got out on a run, but they weren't just going to settle. They were going to keep fighting.

"They have a lot of fight in them, and we knew it was going to be a dog fight. But I'm very proud of our guys for sticking with it, sticking with their runs and making just enough plays there at the end to win."

Plays were plentiful for both teams throughout, but no one made more than Burgess.

The 6-9 forward finished with 35 points, including 12 during a third quarter that saw the Panthers turn a slim 29-28 halftime lead into a 47-32 bulge. Burgess scored 10 points during that 18-4 spurt, including a pair of three-point plays.

"I've said this before, and I can talk about Terrion all day every day, but he's the real deal," Hendrix said of his standout junior. "Not just on the floor, but off the floor, too. You're not going to meet a better person than Terrion Burgess, and I'm not sure you'll meet a better high school player than him either.

"He's the real deal, and he played fantastic. I think everybody realized that."

Pine Bluff (17-6, 10-3), though, was without its leading scorer in Courtney Crutchfield. The senior, who's signed to play football at Missouri, was with the team, but he had a walking boot on his left foot after suffering an injury Tuesday during his team's 71-50 win over White Hall.

The Zebras, however, did have others step up after getting snowed under early.

Benton, which will host second-place and No. 2 Lake Hamilton on Feb. 13, sauntered out to a quick 10-2 lead in the first quarter until Pine Bluff began using its activity on defense to crack what the Panthers were doing. The Zebras also shared the ball well, particularly over the final five minutes of the period when they scored nine of the last 12 points to pull within 13-11.

Pine Bluff took its first lead of the game, 14-13, on its initial possession of the second quarter when Braylen Hall nailed a three-pointer. Benton quickly re-took the advantage on a 22-footer from Harrison Pickett on the other end and eventually held its one-point cushion at the half.

The Panthers extended their lead to as many as 15 points in the third quarter, but the Zebras meticulously chipped away.

A lay-up from Ja'Kori Phillips started an ending 10-2 rally that cut Benton's lead to 49-42. The Zebras got as close as 54-50 with 4:02 left in the game following a basket in the lane by Austyn Dendy, but that would be the last field goal Pine Bluff would make.

The Zebras missed their next nine shots and turned the ball over three times during the last 3:30 of the fourth quarter. Benton hit just one bucket over the final six minutes of play itself, but with the way the Panthers were getting after it defensively, it didn't cost them.

"I think the big thing was [defense]," Hendrix explained. "They stuck with it. I think they really understand that if they get defensive stops, it gets a lot easier for them. Whether the shots went in or didn't go in, they got defensive stops, and I thought that's what helped us win the game."

Harrison Pickett and Elem Shelby both had nine points for Benton. Deriyon Graydon had 14 points, 10 rebounds and 3 blocks while Hall had 9 points, 4 rebounds and 4 steals for Pine Bluff.

GIRLS

BENTON 52, PINE BLUFF 18

Defense also opened the door for Benton (16-8, 12-1 5A-South), which remained tied atop the league standings in the loss column with Lake Hamilton.

The Lady Panthers forced 31 turnovers and held Pine Bluff (2-18, 1-12) to 7-of-20 (35%) shooting in the game. The Fillies were also outrebounded 31-17.

Nine players scored for Benton, led by Ashley Wallace's nine points. Kale Elrod had eight points, and Brynn Barbaree added 7 points, 6 rebounds and 3 steals for the Lady Panthers, who led 32-10 at halftime.

Omiyah Bullard scored nine points, and Madison Coakes had seven rebounds for Pine Bluff.