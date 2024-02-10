Church notes: St. Paul’s presents Tippy McMichael Lecture Series; Bella Vista Community Church has new group “Men’s Bible Fellows”

Benton County

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., holds services at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sundays. Sunday School for all age children is at 9:45 a.m. in the lower level.

Ash Wednesday service is at 6 p.m. Feb. 14. A light supper will be served at 5 p.m.

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on radio station KURM-FM (100.3) and KURM-AM (790).

Christianity 101 will take place in the library Sunday at 9:45. The Adult Choir rehearsals are at 6:30 p.m. in the choir room on Wednesdays and quilters meet at 8:30 a.m. the second and fourth Wednesday. The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open from 10 a.m. to noon each Friday.

Information: 855-1324 or bvlutheran.com.

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd. holds services at 10 a.m. each Sunday. Services are livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube and recordings are posted on the website.

We appreciate our Bella Vista neighbors who help us keep our Blessing Box stocked. Thank you for your generosity.

Ash Wednesday service will take place at noon on February 14.

The Presbyterian Men's Group meets at 9 a.m. on the third Saturday of each month in the Fellowship Hall. The next meeting is Feb. 17.

Information: 855-2390 or pcbv.org.

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., Bella Vista, holds services at 10 a.m. each Sunday, during which there is a Kid's Connect as well as a nursery.

Women's Bible Study, open to all women in the community, is studying Genesis 1-11: Creation, Sin, and the Nature of God. It has two study times to choose from, 9:15 to 11 a.m. and 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. The cost of the book is $10.

The Men's Bible Fellowship meets every Wednesday at 9 a.m. In the evening is a new Men's Bible Fellows, which starts February 22 at 6 p.m. The study is open to all men in the community.

Prayer Fellowship meets at 9:30 a.m. each Wednesday in the chapel. The Bell Choir meets at 4:30 p.m. and choir practice is at 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Ping Pong Group meets from 9 to 10 a.m. in Fellowship Hall each Thursday.

Information: 855-1126 or email questions@bvcc.net.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., holds services at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. Sunday school is at 9 a.m. and fellowship time is at 10 a.m.

The Deciples Men's Fellowship will meet at 9 a.m. Feb. 17. Breakfast is served followed by fellowship, discussion and a work project.

The church is hosting a Red Cross Blood Drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 22 at the church. Register at redcrossblood.org or call the church office.

Highland Christian Church is hiring a part-time Choir Director. Please contact the church for more information.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

Washington County

Central United Methodist Church, 6 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville, holds services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays and are available live on Facebook, YouTube and on the website.

Information: centraltolife.com.

Berry Street Baptist Church, 320 Berry St. Springdale, is hosting a SuperBowl Fellowship this Sunday, February 11, at 5 p.m. Snacks, games, fellowship and of course the football game. Everyone is welcome!

Information: berrystbaptist@gmail.com

St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 224 N. East Ave. Fayetteville, will host two lectures by artist George Anthony Morton, whose unique spiritual and artistic journey is detailed in the new documentary, "Master of Light," which made its world premiere at the 2022 SXSW film festival.

His lectures will be in the Parish Hall. They are both free and open to the public on Saturday, Feb. 24, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 25, at 10 a.m. The upcoming event is sponsored by the Tippy McMichael Lecture Series.

Information at stpaulsfay.org/tippy.

First United Presbyterian Church, 695 E. Calvin St., Fayetteville, hosts Sunday services at 8:30 a.m. and at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The 11 a.m. service is also live-streamed on YouTube.

A nursery is available in Upper Knox 8:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. The Sacrament of Holy Communion will be celebrated at each early service. A more contemporary service is offered on the third Sunday of each month at 4 p.m. in Fellowship Hall.

All Sunday School classes start at 9:30 a.m.

Children's and youth classes from age 3 to grade 5 meet in Lower Knox. Grades 6-12 meet in the youth room in Lower Knox and are divided by age. The adult Bible study meets in Upper Calvin, the Thoughtful Christians group meets in the church library and on Zoom, and the Open Door class meets in Upper Witherspoon.

The Youth Group (5th-12th graders) meets every Wednesday in Lower Witherspoon from 6-7:30 p.m.

First Fellowship (seniors) will meet on February 15 at 12:30 p.m. in the FUPC Fellowship Hall. Gary McHenry, Executive Director will be telling us about the work of the Schmieding Center for Senior Health and Education. Lunch is homemade chili and a fresh green salad. Cost is $10. Please call to reserve lunch by Sunday, Feb. 11.

Co-pastors are Jan and Phil Butin.

Information: 442-4211, fupcfay.org, facebook.com/fupcfay.org.

First Presbyterian Church, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, Springdale, holds Sunday services led by Rev. Dr. Susan Arnold at 10:30 a.m. both in person and livestreamed on YouTube and the church website. Church van pickup is available; call the church office if you would like a ride.

Sunday School classes for children, youth and adults begin at 9:30 a.m. as well as a confirmation class taught by Rev. Dr. Susan Arnold at the same time. Other classes for adults will continue to meet, including Lectionary study at 9 a.m. each Monday, Ladies' Wednesday Morning Zoom Fellowship, which meets at 7 a.m.

Samaritan Fridays, an outreach for those in need, are from 9:30 to 11 a.m. in the Narthex.

Hispanic GED Classes, underwritten by Crowder College, meet in the Rail Room for instruction, on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays from 4 to 9 p.m., and Fridays, from 8 to 9 p.m. Rev. Moises Chan is First Presbyterian's Parish Associate and Director of Ministerio a la Vecindad, a partnership for Hispanic ministry with the Presbytery of Arkansas.

Information: 751-2040 or fpcspringdale.org.

