Cougars clinch tie in 3A-6 standings

A solid road showing in their regular-season finale gave the Helena-West Helena Lady Cougars a nice present and some momentum going into the postseason.

With their 53-34 victory Friday night over the Episcopal Collegiate Wildcats, the Cougars (15-4, 12-2 3A-6) finished conference play tied with Beebe atop the league standings. Bald Knob and Helena-West Helena, which has lost just once since Dec. 28, split their regular season games. Bald Knob will be the top seed for the conference tournament.

"We have been close for a while but this feels great,'' said Coach Sabrina Daniels, who is in her first season as head coach after serving five years as an assistant. "The girls have done the work and I am super proud of them. I could not ask for more and to get this in my first year as head coach."

It has been a steady march to the top for the Cougars, who finished a game behind Episcopal (11-14, 8-6) last season. They were third in the league two years ago.

Jakyra Jackson led the way against the Wildcats with 22 points, while Jordyn Gamble and Zaria Smith added 14 each.

"I was pleased with the way we played,'' Daniels said. "We have a few things we can fix on our defensive end but I was pleased overall.

Elois Moore led Episcopal with 14 points. Laney Marsh and Sophie Elbe chipped in nine apiece.

"We took a few losses at the beginning of the season but we've been getting better ever since," Daniels said. "Our defense has been our key. Starting off it was a little shaky. We have been honing in on it in practice, trying to get it right and I think we are finally finding our way on the defensive end of the floor. That has been the key in these late wins.

"We are in a good position. We are going to keep working and I think our head is on straight to keep going."

BOYS

EPSICOPAL COLLEGIATE 41, HELENA-WEST HELENA 36

James Mitchell hit four free throws in the final minute to lift the Episcopal Wildcats to a close victory over the Helena-West Helena Cougars.

The Cougars trailed all game after taking a 3-0 lead on a three-pointer by Jordan Bailey. Once the Wildcats went up 4-3, Helena-West Helena did not see the lead again.

In the closing minutes the Cougars cut the Wildcat lead to 37-36, but they turned the ball over on the possession that could have given them the lead. That set up Mitchell, who led the Wildcats with 12 points, to his game-sealing free throws.

The victory lifted the Wildcats (10-15, 5-9) into a four-way tie for fourth in the conference standings. Helena-West Helena (10-15, 5-9) is also included in that group.

Following Mitchell's scoring, Jakeb Tritt had 11 points and Jaxon Coleman scored eight.

For Helena-West Helena, Bailey had 19 points. De'Travis Fulton had 7 points and Ashton Henry 6.