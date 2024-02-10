CRITICAL MASS: Lyrics notwithstanding, Paul McCartney is a musical genius

Band on the Run” is the fourth post-Beatles album Paul McCartney released; its sales were initially sluggish because, the theory goes, by 1973, the public had grown wary of McCartney product. It took a couple of hit singles — “Jet” and “Band on the Run” — to kick-start the album commercially. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette) Maybe we were right about Paul McCartney all along. His solo work has been disappointing.Don't get me wrong; the man is a Brian Wilson-level genius, tuneful as the day is long. Already a subscriber? Log in!