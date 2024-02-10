Defense cranks up as Rams pull upset

RICHMOND, Va. -- Jason Nelson scored 11 points and VCU never trailed after the opening minutes in a 49-47 victory against No. 18 Dayton on Friday night.

The Rams (16-8, 8-3) won for the eighth time in their last nine games, despite not scoring for the final six minutes. They held on by holding Dayton scoreless over the last 3:03.

"It was just a rock fight throughout. Really hard-fought game for us," VCU Coach Ryan Odum said. His squad has now beaten all three teams it trails in the Atlantic-10 standings.

The Rams went ahead 49-42 on a tip-in by Toibu Lawal with six minutes left, but attempted just four shots from the floor the rest of the way. Lawal twice went to the free-throw line for a 1-and-1 opportunity, but each time he missed the first try.

The Flyers (19-4, 9-2) fell to 0-2 in Virginia, having lost 69-64 at Richmond on Jan. 27.

"Obviously they did enough to limit us," Dayton Coach Anthony Grant said. "Nights like that, when you struggle offensively, it's tough. Tough to win. But we had chances."

The Rams never led by more than eight. VCU had a chance to make it a two-possession game in the final minute, but DaRon Holmes II blocked Sean Bairstow's layup attempt with 30 seconds left.

Holmes then got a clean look at a potential tying basket, but missed and a long rebound ended it.

Nate Santos led the Flyers with 19 points and Holmes scored 12.

NEVADA 70,

SAN DIEGO STATE 66, OT

RENO, Nev. -- Kenan Blackshear scored four of his 20 points in overtime and Nevada beat No. 24 San Diego State.

Tre Coleman added four points and two key steals in the extra period as the Wolf Pack defeated AP Top 25 teams in back-to-back games for the first time. Nevada (19-5, 6-4) won 77-63 at No. 22 Utah State on Tuesday.

Coleman's short jumper with 12 seconds left gave Nevada a 68-66 lead. Blackshear added two free throws in the final second after SDSU's Darrion Trammell missed a three-point attempt.

Jordan Lucas had 15 points and Nick Davidson scored 14 for the Wolf Pack, who led the entire game until the 3:47 mark of the second half, when the Jay Pal converted a three-point play for the Aztecs.

San Diego State (18-6, 7-4) maintained a narrow lead down the stretch in regulation, but Davidson picked up a loose-ball offensive rebound and laid it in to tie it at 60 with 5.3 seconds to play. He missed the ensuing free throw, and the Aztecs couldn't get off a shot in the final seconds.

