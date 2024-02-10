Donaldson woman, 63, dies in crash

One person died and two more were hurt Friday in a crash on U.S. 67 near Donaldson, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.

Waynette Lloyd, 63, of Donaldson died around 9:20 a.m. Friday when the 2004 Mitsubishi she was driving crossed the center line and collided with a 2018 Nissan, the report states.

The driver of the Nissan, 23-year-old Maci Burris of Donaldson, and a minor who was a passenger in the Nissan were taken to a Malvern hospital for treatment.

A trooper investigating the crash reported that it was cloudy and the road was wet at the time.