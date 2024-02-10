EDITORIAL: Dark hats, bad actors

Remember those robo-calls that were generated using artificial intelligence in the New Hampshire presidential primary a few weeks ago? The calls mimicked President Biden's voice and even used the word "malarky," which is his term for nonsense. The calls also falsely suggested that voting in the primary would preclude voters from casting a ballot in November.

The incident is under investigation.

Another incident that was investigated--and wound up in the assessment of a $5 million fine--occurred when two hoaxers falsely warned people in predominantly Black areas that voting by mail could heighten their risk of arrest, debt collection and forced vaccination. The maximum penalty for such offenses is $23,000 per phone call, according to the Federal Communications Commission.

Things changed when the FCC announced a ban on robocalls that contain voices generated by AI.

The ban is effective immediately and empowers the FCC to fine companies that use AI voices in their calls or block the service providers that carry them. It also opens the door for folks getting the calls to file lawsuits--and gives states' attorneys general a new mechanism to crack down on violators.

Jessica Rosenworcel, chairperson of the FCC, says, "It seems like something from the far-off-future, but this threat is already here. All of us could be on the receiving end of these faked calls, so that's why we felt the time to act is now."

It probably doesn't hurt that this is an election year, and given all the real or perceived shenanigans that have occurred since 2020, it comes in the nick of time.

However, Josh Lawson of the Aspen Institute said voters should still prepare for the calls: "The true dark hats tend to disregard the stakes, and they know what they're doing is unlawful. We have to understand that bad actors are going to continue to rattle the cages and push the limits."

Carnegie Mellon professor Kathleen Carley said in order to detect AI abuse, one needs to be able to clearly identify that the audio is AI generated, which is possible now "because the technology for generating these calls has existed for a while. It's well understood and it makes standard mistakes. But that technology will get better."

Like with all technology, the AI technology will get better, just as the technology that detects the fraud will get better.

But if that doesn't work, the person whose voice has been mimicked can always be asked by the FCC, "Did you make this recording?"

One thing is certain. At up to $23,000 per phone call, the stakes are pretty high for the "dark hats" who may quickly be forced to determine how much their political ideals are worth to them.