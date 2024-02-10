ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: SoNA concertmaster soloist in Bruch Violin Concerto





MUSIC

Concertmaster solos

Symphony of Northwest Arkansas concertmaster Winona Fifield solos in the Violin Concerto No. 1 in g minor by Max Bruch with the orchestra and Music Director Paul Haas, 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Baum Walker Hall at Fayetteville's Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St. Also on the program: "Le Boeuf sur le toit" by Darius Milhaud and the Symphony No. 3 by Louise Farrenc. Haas will take part in a 6:30 p.m. pre-concert Creative Conversation. Concert sponsor is Greenwood Gearhart; sponsor for Fifield's appearance is Tom & Jill King. Tickets are $36-$61, with discounts for students with photo I.D. and free for children under 18 with the purchase of an adult ticket. Call (479) 443-5600 or visit sonamusic.org.

THEATER

Playwright visits

Playwright Theresa Rebeck will read and discuss her work at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Reves Recital Hall at Hendrix College, 1600 Washington Ave., Conway. A reception and book signing in the nearby Trieschmann Gallery will follow. Admission is free. Visit hendrixmurphy.org.

Rebeck is the Hendrix-Murphy Foundation's visiting playwright. Her most recent work includes "I Need That" (Broadway, 2023), "Dig" (off-Broadway, 2023) and "Mad House" (London's West End, 2022). Her play "Omnium Gatherum" was a one of three finalists for the 2004 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Rebeck was also the writer-director for the film "Trouble" starring Anjelica Huston, Bill Pullman and David Morse; wrote for TV series including "NYPD Blue" and was the creator of the NBC series "Smash." Rebeck's novels include "Three Girls and Their Brother" and "I'm Glad About You."

Playwright Theresa Rebeck reads and discusses her work Thursday at Hendrix College in Conway. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



ART AND EXHIBITS

Fort Smith exhibits

"Precipice," works in iron and paper by Kristen Tordella-Williams, goes on display with a reception, 5-7 p.m. Friday in the main gallery at the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, 1601 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. The reception will also mark the opening of "Charcoal Visions," drawings in charcoal by University of Arkansas at Fort Smith students in the downstairs student gallery. Both exhibitions are up through May 19, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. Call (479) 784-2787 or visit fsram.org.

"Industrial Amber" and "Requiem" by Kristen Tordella-Williams and a work by University of Arkansas at Fort Smith student Stela Ramirez go on display Friday at the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



Bentonville exhibit

"Fragile Figures: Beings and Time," 85 multimedia artworks by 54 artists from across the globe "exploring how contemporary portraiture illuminates the complexity of identity, revealing intersections between vulnerability and power," according to a news release, goes on display Friday with a 6-8 p.m. reception in the gallery spaces at 21c Museum Hotel Bentonville, 200 N.E. A St., Bentonville. The reception will include an introduction to the exhibition by 21c Chief Curator Alice Gray Stites, with a 6:30 p.m. presentation by artist Yvette Mayorga.

Artists whose works appear in the exhibition, up through January 2025, also include Albano Afonso, Sebastiaan Bremer, Mat Collishaw, David Antonio Cruz, Ana Teresa Fernández, Ori Gersht, Hassan Hajjaj, Titus Kaphar and Zanele Muholi.

The gallery is open 24/7, 365 days a year. Admission is free. Call (479) 286-6500 or visit 21cmuseumhotels.com/bentonville.

"The Space Between Us" by Ana Teresa Fernandez, "i'mawarethatyouarewatchingme; soletthemeatasylumpink" by David Antonio Cruz, "La mariposa en Jalisco" Nicolas V. Sanchez and "Resting Scrolling after François Boucher, Madame de Pompadour" by Yvette Mayorga are part of "Fragile Figures: Beings and Time," on display starting Friday at 21c Museum Hotel Bentonville. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



Rogers exhibit

"A Century of American Glassware," showcasing glassware in the museum's collections from the 1870s-1970s, opens Saturday in the Collections Gallery of the Rogers Historical Museum, 313 and 322 S. Second St. at Cherry Street, Rogers. The display, up through Aug. 10, includes hand-decorated and mass-produced glass items, many of which were owned and donated by area individuals. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission is free. Call (479) 621-1154 or visit rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

A pink-handled glass serving tray manufactured by the Anchor Hocking Glass Corp. in Lancaster, Ohio, and a uranium glass tea cup and saucer manufactured in the 1930s by the Cambridge Glass Co. in Cambridge, Ohio, are part of "A Century of American Glassware," on display starting Saturday at the Rogers Historical Museum. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)





