Friday’s professional golf scores

PGA Tour

Phoenix Open

At TPC Scottsdale - Stadium Course

Scottsdale, Ariz.

Purse: $8.8 million

Par 71, 7,261 yards

Second of four rounds

NOTE The second round was suspended because of darkness with 82 golfers, including Nicolas Echavarria (Arkansas Razorbacks), remaining on the course. The round will be completed today.

130 (-12)

Andrew Novak65-65

Nick Taylor60-70

132 (-10)

Maverick McNealy65-67

134 (-8)

Scottie Scheffler68-66

Justin Thomas69-65

Cameron Young67-67

Also

139 (-3)

Taylor Moore69-70

LIV GOLF

LIV Golf Las Vegas

At Las Vegas Country Club, Las Vegas

Purse: $20 million

Par 70, 7,089 yards

Second of three rounds

129 (-11)

Bryson Dechambeau67-62

Dustin Johnson67-62

131 (-9)

Matthew Wolff65-66

Peter Uihlein66-65

Jon Rahm68-63

132 (-8)

Jason Kokrak65-67

Talor Gooch66-66

DP WORLD TOUR

Qatar Masters

At Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar

Purse: $2.5 million

Par 72, 7,315 yards

Second of four rounds

135 (-9)

Haydn Barron, Australia68-67

137 (-7)

Harrison Endycott, Australia69-68

Rikuya Hoshino, Japan69-68

138 (-6)

Zander Lombard, South Africa67-71

Niklas Norgaard Moller, Denmark68-70

KORN FERRY TOUR

Astara Golf Championship

At Bogota Country Club, Bogota, Colombia

Purse: $1 million

Par 71, 7,237 yards

Second of four rounds

125 (-16)

Aldrich Potgieter66-59

126 (-15)

Cristobal Del Solar57-69

128 (-13)

Charles Porter62-66

Ricardo Cella62-66

Max McGreevy62-67

Missed the cut

136 (-5)

Tag Ridings70-66