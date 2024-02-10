Friday’s professional golf scores

PGA Tour
Phoenix Open
At TPC Scottsdale - Stadium Course
Scottsdale, Ariz.
Purse: $8.8 million
Par 71, 7,261 yards
Second of four rounds
NOTE The second round was suspended because of darkness with 82 golfers, including Nicolas Echavarria (Arkansas Razorbacks), remaining on the course. The round will be completed today.
130 (-12)
Andrew Novak65-65
Nick Taylor60-70
132 (-10)
Maverick McNealy65-67
134 (-8)
Scottie Scheffler68-66
Justin Thomas69-65
Cameron Young67-67
Also
139 (-3)
Taylor Moore69-70
LIV GOLF
LIV Golf Las Vegas
At Las Vegas Country Club, Las Vegas
Purse: $20 million
Par 70, 7,089 yards
Second of three rounds
129 (-11)
Bryson Dechambeau67-62
Dustin Johnson67-62
131 (-9)
Matthew Wolff65-66
Peter Uihlein66-65
Jon Rahm68-63
132 (-8)
Jason Kokrak65-67
Talor Gooch66-66
DP WORLD TOUR
Qatar Masters
At Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar
Purse: $2.5 million
Par 72, 7,315 yards
Second of four rounds
135 (-9)
Haydn Barron, Australia68-67
137 (-7)
Harrison Endycott, Australia69-68
Rikuya Hoshino, Japan69-68
138 (-6)
Zander Lombard, South Africa67-71
Niklas Norgaard Moller, Denmark68-70
KORN FERRY TOUR
Astara Golf Championship
At Bogota Country Club, Bogota, Colombia
Purse: $1 million
Par 71, 7,237 yards
Second of four rounds
125 (-16)
Aldrich Potgieter66-59
126 (-15)
Cristobal Del Solar57-69
128 (-13)
Charles Porter62-66
Ricardo Cella62-66
Max McGreevy62-67
Missed the cut
136 (-5)
Tag Ridings70-66