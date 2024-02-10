Hornets’ Lanier scores 11 in OT





Three shots. One Spot. One timely, Herculean effort.

Jacob Lanier spent much of regulation passively watching his teammate, Markalon Rochell, carry the offense. In the fourth quarter, he started pressing, looking for the shot that would finally unlock his game to secure the win. But that led to more harm than good.

Looking at a tie game with less than 10 seconds remaining, Lanier found the shot he was looking -- or, rather, it found him.

Lanier tipped in a missed three-pointer by Rochell to give his team a brief lead before Jacksonville's Jayce Tillman sent the game to overtime, where visiting Maumelle ran away with a 62-53 win.

"Sometimes all it takes is one [shot]," Maumelle Coach Michael Shook said. "We emphasize to a lot of our guys 'Try to attack, see a layup go,' because sometimes all it takes is that one. I'm glad the rim was looking a lot bigger in overtime because without him in overtime we don't get it done."

Lanier carried that momentum right into overtime, where he finally made his mark on the game.

On Maumelle's first possession, he dribbled past a defender and pulled up from 10 feet at the left elbow -- swish.

Then he did it again. And again. Three straight possessions, while the Hornets (15-10, 10-2 5A-Central) shut down the Jacksonville (15-11, 6-5) offense, Lanier created a 56-50 lead to force a timeout.

"After that first one went in, I saw the look in his eye, and I was like, 'Get your spot, get to your spot,' because I mean, he does that day after day in his workouts and practices, and he's done it many times in games too," Shook said.

Two possessions later, Lanier hit a shot two feet close to the baseline to add to Maumelle's lead before hitting a three-pointer not long after to send the home fans to the doors.

Lanier finished with 20 points, 11 in overtime alone.

But if it wasn't for his classmate Rochell, the Hornets wouldn't have gotten close enough for Lanier's tip-in or overtime showcase to matter.

The junior wing scored 12 points in the first quarter and another 10 in the second to give Maumelle a 28-23 lead at halftime, scoring all but six of his team's points. In the third quarter, he hit three consecutive three-pointers from the right corner to prop up an offense that hadn't made it to the races.

Jacksonville outscored Maumelle 17-7 in the fourth quarter thanks to nine points from point guard Kentrell Thompson.

While he was carrying the load on offense, Rochell also had the responsibility of shadowing Tillman, the Titans' leading scorer. He was held to two points in the fourth quarter, missing what would have been the game-winning free throw with 1.6 seconds remaining. Tillman finished with 16 points, making one free throw in overtime.

"The offense and the defense were streaky, but they were locked in when it mattered," Shook said.

GIRLS

JACKSONVILLE 41, MAUMELLE 32

Jacksonville came out of halftime firing on offense, outscoring Maumelle by 12 in the third quarter to create an insurmountable lead.

The Titans (4-13, 4-8 5A-Central) and Hornets (3-19, 2-11) slugged through the first half as both offenses found it difficult to create open looks. Jacksonville held a 16-14 lead at halftime.

In the third quarter, five Titans scored, led by Morgan Bradley's five points, to outscore Maumelle 17-5.

D'arah Tippitt led Jacksonville with 16 points, 13 in the first half. Bradley finished with nine points.

Ava Fowlkes led Maumelle with 11 points, followed by Jaebreunna West with eight.







