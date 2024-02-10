Idaho court denies stay of execution for inmate

BOISE, Idaho -- Idaho's first execution in nearly 12 years will continue as scheduled later this month after the state's highest court Friday denied a stay of execution for Thomas Creech and dismissed two of the longtime death row prisoner's state appeals.

Attorneys for Creech argued Monday before the Idaho Supreme Court requesting the stay. They said the constitutional rights issues raised in their client's two appeals, the complexities of the cases and a plain reading of state law provided for the stay.

The court's five justices unanimously disagreed, siding with the state district court that previously ruled against Creech in both cases.

In one case, the lower court ruled Creech was not entitled to claim he had received ineffective legal counsel during a prior sentencing, when he was handed the death penalty, on account of his attorneys at the time not presenting his history of childhood physical and sexual abuse and traumatic head injuries to the judge. Creech also did not file the appeal in a timely manner, according to Idaho law, wrote Richard Bevan, Idaho's chief justice.

In the second case, Creech's attorneys argued that their client's death sentence should be thrown out because it was handed down by a judge, rather than a jury, and was therefore unconstitutional. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2002 that only juries could impose a death sentence. Creech's appeal was denied for not having been filed in a timely manner, according to Idaho law.

Creech, 73, was convicted in Idaho of the November 1974 double-murder of Edward Thomas Arnold, 34, and John Wayne Bradford, 40, in Valley County. Creech was handed the death penalty, but his sentence was later dropped to life in prison after a 1976 U.S. Supreme Court ruling against automatic death sentences.

Creech was later convicted of the May 1981 murder of fellow prisoner David Dale Jensen, 23, while the two were serving in the Idaho maximum security prison. Creech pleaded guilty to Jensen's murder and was again sentenced to death.

Creech is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection on Feb. 28. Idaho has not executed a prisoner since June 2012.