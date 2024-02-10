Henry Timms, 47, announced that he's resigning as president of Lincoln Center of the Performing Arts in New York after five years to become CEO of the advisory firm the Brunswick Group.

Chanette Lewis, 32, of New York, was sentenced to three years of probation, and ordered to forfeit $290,000 and pay another $360,000 in penalties in connection with defrauding a pandemic-era relief program meant to provide health care workers with isolation rooms in hotels.

Nicholas Alahverdian, 36, who's accused of faking his own death and fleeing the U.S. to avoid rape charges, claimed he was not the man identified as the Orem, Utah, rape suspect, but noted in a British accent during a court hearing that he "receive the document" detailing the criminal count.

Gilberto Fratin, Italy's environmental minister, called for efforts "to guarantee a peaceful cohabitation in the territory" after "390" -- a brown bear in the eastern Alps -- was killed by members of the forestry corps on the orders of Trento provincial president Maurizio Fugatti.

Justin Jones, Democratic state representative of Tennessee, said a legislative staffer was suspended after an independent probe into an incident in which the staffer yelled at him in a hallway outside the lawmaker's office.

Cameron Ortis, a 51-year-old who led the Royal Canadian Mounted Police's Operations Research group, was sentenced to 14 years in prison for violating the country's Security of Information Act by revealing classified information to three individuals in 2015 and trying to do so in a fourth instance.

Michael Arnold, 65, of Schuylerville, N.Y., a small plane pilot who authorities say has stalked a New York woman for years, flying low and sometimes throwing tomatoes, was ordered held without bail on misdemeanor counts of stalking and criminal contempt, the Saratoga County sheriff's office said.

Cathy McMorris Rodgers, 54, Republican chairwoman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, announced that she will not seek re-election.

Brenda Melton, director of animal care and well-being at the California Academy of Sciences' Steinhart Aquarium, said the effort to conserve the endangered African penguin "strengthens the genetics and overall population of the species in human care."