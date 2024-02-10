COLLEGE BASEBALL

UAFS wins season opener

Outfielders Brandon Ulmer and Blayse Quarnstrom hit back-to-back home runs in the top of the ninth inning as University of Arkansas–Fort Smith won its 13th straight season opener Thursday 8-6 at Oklahoma Christian.

The Lions led 6-2 entering the bottom of the eighth, but the Eagles scored four times to tie the game. Ulmer and Quarnstrom then led off the ninth with solo homers to put UAFS back in front and Jakob Petross threw a scoreless bottom half of the inning to secure the win.

Petross struck out two in 1.1 innings of work.

Quarnstrom went 3 for 5 with 3 runs and 2 RBI from the top of the order. Nico Patrick went 3 for 5 with a two-run home run, while Noah Davis went 4 for 5 with 3 RBI.

Grant Shankle got the start for the Lions, tossing 4 innings and allowing 2 runs on 3 hits and a walk. Lukas Petross threw 3.1 innings of relief, allowing 2 runs on 4 hits.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

JBU men defeat Texas-Dallas

Trae Oetting hit a three-pointer with 21 seconds remaining to lift John Brown to a 57-54 victory over North Texas at Dallas on Thursday at Bill George Arena in Siloam Springs.

A back-and-forth game was tied 54-54 with 1:35 left until Oetting knocked down his three from the corner.

Lukas Gabani led JBU (13-9, 11-6 Sooner Athletic Conference) with 12 points off the bench, while Malachi Reeves had 10 points, 8 rebounds 5 assists.

Kanntrell Burney led the Trailblazers (5-15, 4-13) with 12 points with Vernon Johnson contributing 11 points and 11 rebounds.

UAFS falls on road

Three University of Arkansas-Fort Smith players scored in double figures in a 76-56 loss at Texas A&M International on Thursday in Laredo, Texas.

Guard Roland McCoy led the Lions (4-19, 2-14 Lone Star Conference) with 15 points while guard Cameron Bush had 11 and forward Ryan Maxwell 10.

Emaniel Alexandre and John Achebe each scored 15 points to lead the Dustdevils (12-10, 8-8).

JBU women extend win streak to 18

John Brown remained unbeaten in Sooner Athletic Conference play with a 68-31 win over North Texas at Dallas on Thursday at Bill George Arena in Siloam Springs.

It was JBU's 18th straight win.

Tarrah Stephens led the Golden Eagles (20-3, 17-0 SAC) with 19 points and 11 rebounds, Briley Burns had 13 points and 6 rebounds and Bella Irlenborn 10 points and 8 rebounds.

ZyUnn Cormier led the Trailblazers (3-14, 3-13) with 16 points.

Lions lose halftime lead

University of Arkansas-Fort Smith fell to 8-14 overall and 6-10 in Lone Star Conference play with a 63-56 loss Thursday at Texas A&M International.

Morgan Browning led the Lions with 14 points, while Riley Hayes had 9 points on 3 three-pointers. Baylee Fincher added 7 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists.

Ngozi Obineke and Malea Jackson each scored 14 points to lead the Dustdevils (20-4, 12-4).

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services