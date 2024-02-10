Iceland volcanic eruption is slowing

LONDON -- A volcanic eruption in southwestern Iceland appears to have subsided, though scientists are warning that the area may experience further eruptions in the coming months.

Iceland's Meteorological Office said late Thursday that the eruption had decreased significantly.

The eruption began at about 6 a.m. local time on Thursday in the area northeast of Mount Sýlingarfell, the Met Office said. It prompted the evacuation of the popular Blue Lagoon thermal spa and cut off heat and hot water to several communities on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwestern corner of the island.

"Although the eruption has significantly decreased it is still too early to declare if it has come to an end," the Met Office said Friday. The office said it was maintaining a close watch on the area.

Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir said authorities hope to restore hot water to the area by midday on Friday, national broadcaster RUV reported.

The eruption site is about 2½ miles northeast of Grindavik, a coastal town of 3,800 people that was evacuated before a previous eruption on Dec. 18. The town wasn't threatened by Thursday's eruption.

Meta pulls its accounts linked to Iran

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Meta has removed Instagram and Facebook accounts run on behalf of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei after criticism over his support for Hamas after its Oct. 7 attack on Israel that sparked the monthslong war still raging in the Gaza Strip, the company confirmed Friday.

Meta, based in Menlo Park, Calif., offered no specifics about its reasoning. However, it said it removed the accounts "for repeatedly violating our Dangerous Organizations and Individuals policy."

"We do not allow organizations or individuals that proclaim a violent mission or are engaged in violence to have a presence on our platforms," the policy states. That includes those designated as terrorists by the U.S. government.

Iran's mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Khamenei and his vast patronage network inside Iran have long been targeted by American sanctions. Khamenei has been targeted by U.S. sanctions since 2019 by the administration of then-President Donald Trump as tensions began to spiral in the Middle East over Trump unilaterally withdrawing the U.S. from Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers.

However, pressure has been growing on online platforms to remove Khamenei in recent years, particularly after the mass protests that followed the 2022 death of Mahsa Amini after her arrest allegedly over how she wore the mandated headscarf in Iran.

U.S. seeks probe in Ethiopia massacre

The U.S. is calling for an investigation into reports of a massacre of civilians in Ethiopia's Amhara region, where a local rights group says more than 80 people were killed last week after clashes between soldiers and armed groups.

The U.S. ambassador to Ethiopia, Ervin Massinga, said Friday that the "U.S. government is deeply concerned" by the reports from the town of Merawi and called for "unfettered access by independent human rights monitors as well as an impartial investigation to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice."

A rebellion broke out in Amhara last April when the government moved to dissolve regional forces and absorb them into the federal army. A militia group known as the Fano launched a surprise assault in August in which they captured towns across Amhara over several days before retreating to the countryside.

Rights monitors have documented a range of human-rights abuses by government forces during the conflict, including alleged extra-judicial killings.

On Tuesday, the Ethiopia Human Rights Council said it had received information "showing that massive human rights violations were committed" during fighting in Merawi on Jan. 29. It said more than 80 civilians were killed, mostly men.

Until recently, the Fano were allied with the federal military in the war against the Tigray People's Liberation Front in the neighboring region of Tigray, but the relationship was always uneasy. The two sides began fighting even before the Tigray conflict ended in November 2022 with a peace deal.

Bus collides with truck in Congo; 18 die

KINSHASA, Congo -- At least 18 people were killed Friday when the bus they were traveling on collided with a truck in the Congolese capital of Kinshasa, authorities said.

The bus collided with the truck as it tried to make a turn along a highway leading to the N'Djili International Airport, said Anaddolu Nganga, mayor of Kimbaseke municipality where the accident happened.

"All the bodies of the victims were taken to the morgue of the nearby hospital," Nganga said. Only two of the passengers survived with broken arms, he said.

Road crashes along major roads in Congo are common. Adherence to traffic rules is still low and defaulters often evade penalties.



