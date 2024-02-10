Motor sports results

World of Outlaws

BARBERVILLE, Fla. -- Thursday night's feature race top finishers from the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series event at Volusia Speedway Park with starting position in parentheses:

1. David Gravel (1), Watertown, Conn., $12,000

2. Rico Abreu (3), St. Helena, Calif., $8,000

3. Justin Peck (5), Monrovia, Ind., $5,000

4. Giovann9 Scelzi (2), Fresno, Calif., $3,200

5. Donny Schatz (16), Fargo, N.D., $2,800

6. Logan Schuchart (18), Hanover, Pa., $2,600

7. Brian Brown (4), Higginsville, Mo., $2,400

8. Brent Marks (6), Myerstown, Pa., $2,300

9. Buddy Kofoid (9), Penngrove, Calif., $2,200

10. Tyler Courtney (7), Indianapolis, $2,000

Others

22. Landon Crawley (25), Benton, $1,200

Lap leaders -- Gravel 1-25. Top qualifier -- Brown, 13.222 seconds (136.137 mph). Heat winners -- Abreu, Corey Day, Marks, Peck. Dash winner -- Gravel. C-Main winner -- Spencer Bayston. B-Main winner -- Bill Balog.