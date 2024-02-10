Prince Harry said Friday his "mission" to rein in the British media continues, after he accepted costs and damages from a tabloid publisher that invaded his privacy with phone hacking and other illegal snooping. Harry's attorney, David Sherborne, said at a court hearing Mirror Group Newspapers agreed to pay all of the prince's legal costs, plus "substantial" damages, and would make an interim payment of $505,000 within 14 days. The final tab will be assessed later. Harry, also known as the Duke of Sussex, was not in court for Friday's ruling. "We have uncovered and proved the shockingly dishonest way in which the Mirror acted for so many years, and then sought to conceal the truth," the royal, 39, said in a statement read by his lawyer. Harry was awarded $177,000 in damages in December, after a judge found that phone hacking was "widespread and habitual" at Mirror Group Newspapers in the late 1990s, went on for more than a decade and that executives at the papers covered it up. The settlement avoids new trials over 115 more tabloid articles that Harry says were the product of hacking or other intrusions. Mirror Group said in a statement it was "pleased to have reached this agreement, which gives our business further clarity to move forward."

DJ Tiesto has canceled his forthcoming set during the Super Bowl after a "personal family emergency." "Me and my team have been preparing something truly special for months, but a personal family emergency is forcing me to return home Sunday morning," the Dutch DJ wrote Thursday on social media. "Thank you to the NFL for the collaboration and looking forward to working with them to deliver something incredible together in the future!" No additional information about the nature of the emergency was made available. Tiesto, 55, had been scheduled to perform for the crowd during breaks in the game. Hours later, Kaskade was announced as the replacement DJ. Parts of the DJ set will be shown during the broadcast. "As a kid who grew up in Chicago watching the Super Bowl every year with my family this chance to actually be part of it is absolutely mind blowing," Kaskade, 52, wrote on social media.