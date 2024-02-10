As a licensed clinician specializing in providing professional systemic mental health care to women and families, I can neither personally or professionally support the Arkansas Abortion Amendment proposed to add to the November election ballot.

My personal and professional experience is that abortion is not health care, including mental health in origin, and rather, that it often hurts and divides girls, women, relationships, marriages, and families and often engenders shame, clinical depression, substance abuse, and relational difficulties. I support women and their families and lives, as well as their autonomy, dignity, privacy, and decision-making. I support a female's truly well-informed choice as well.

Abortion is never an easy or simple decision and often is arrived at as a last-ditch desperate decision when a female may perceive she has no other choices or support. Domestic and intimate partner violence is common surrounding abortion, where women may feel coerced to either abort, believing they may be saving a relationship, or may even be threatened to abort or suffer violence as a result.

Over 40 percent of children in the U.S. today are born outside of marriage or a solidly committed relationship, where females, including adolescents, are raising a child alone or with little support, contributing to a significant decrease in graduating high school or even far less so, college. This is significant in that education is one of the single most salient factors contributing to a single mother's socioeconomic success and preventing her children from growing up in poverty, which is a critically serious macrosystemic problem and creates multigenerational risks to the family and, contextually, society.

Other than rotely proposing abortion, the pro-abortion movement seems to be doing little to help pregnant females avoid or survive these risks.

I have worked with good, caring females who experienced clinical depression, suicidal ideation, and/or estranged romantic and family relationships surrounding abortion, as well as deep shame, castigation, fear, self-blame. Grief and loss are poignant, frequent, and largely unaddressed.

An industry that gleefully promotes an iconic feminist smiling and wearing an "I Had An Abortion" T-shirt as if to suggest a female should be happy and proud of believing she must kill her unborn child in order to have a self-actualized life is a tragedy of immense proportions and sends a glaringly wrong message to all people.

A grave concern I have is that the pro-abortion movement does not appear progressive in or motivated to provide holistic care to females considering abortion, or systemically to their relationships and families. Abortion almost always contextually affects not only the female but those closest to her, and the pro-abortion movement seems to promote abortion as the singular "choice" to the exclusion of offering support for females who may want to have their child.

It is regrettable to not see more of an effort by this movement to offer females more choices that do not always include abortion, or to help the family or relationship that becomes fractured over a family member's abortion, which is what I have had to do more than once. I am gravely concerned that African American females and disenfranchised, vulnerable females are statistically often the most frequent to abort, with often little support from the pro-abortion movement to do otherwise.

The extant clinical research in a 30-year longitudinal study does reflect a correlation between abortion and an approximately 30 percent increase in mental health disorders. Vulnerable, disenfranchised females in particular most need caring, collaborative, integrative care and few receive it, and particularly from entities such as Planned Parenthood. I have had many females describe to me that the only "support" they received from Planned Parenthood was where to have an abortion, and that nothing else could be offered to them if they did not abort their child, such as resources, maternal health education, psycho-education, and the like.

Pregnancy is not a disease, and abortion is not health care to the fetus or to the pregnant female.

Clearly, more needs to transpire in order to empower and equip females considering abortion to make truly informed choices and to offer them as much real help and support if they choose not to abort, and if they do choose to abort, then help for them post-abortion as well.

Dr. Mary Anne Gunter lives in Fairfield Bay.