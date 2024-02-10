GOLF

Two share LIV lead

Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau each shot 8-under 62 on Friday to share the lead at LIV Golf Las Vegas, with fellow major champion Jon Rahm two strokes back with a day left in his second event on the Saudi-funded tour. In the shadow of the Super Bowl, Johnson and DeChambeau reached 11-under 129 at Las Vegas Country Club on another chilly day with the temperature barely in the 50s. Rahm had a 63 to join Peter Uihlein (65) and Matthew Wolff (66) at 9 under.

BASEBALL

MLB suspends ex-Mets GM

Former New York Mets general manager Billy Eppler was suspended through the 2024 World Series on Friday by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, who concluded he directed the team to fabricate injuries to create open roster spots. No Mets medical or athletic training personnel were mentioned in the announcement by Major League Baseball. Manfred said in a statement that Eppler directed "the deliberate fabrication of injuries; and the associated submission of documentation for the purposes of securing multiple improper injured list placements during the 2022 and 2023 seasons." Eppler, 48, was the Mets general manager from November 2021 until he quit last Oct. 5, three days after owner Steven Cohen hired David Stearns as president of baseball operations.

Jays reach deal with reliever

Cuban pitcher Yariel Rodriguez and the Toronto Blue Jays finalized a $32 million, five-year contract on Friday. A 26-year-old right-hander, Rodriguez was 6-2 with a 1.15 ERA over 56 relief appearances in 2022 with the Chunichi Dragons of Japan's Central League. He struck out 60 and walked 18 over 54 2/3 innings. He had a 2.45 ERA over 7 1/3 innings for Japan in last year's World Baseball Classic.

Reds' 2B avoids arbitration

Second baseman Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds agreed Friday to a two-year contract, avoiding an arbitration hearing next week for the 2021 NL Rookie of the Year. Selected fifth overall by Cincinnati in the 2018 amateur draft, India has hit .255 with 48 home runs, 171 RBI and an on-base percentage of .350 in parts of three seasons. Eligible for arbitration for the first time, India asked for a raise from $760,000 to $4 million and the Reds offered $3.2 million when the sides exchanged proposed arbitration salaries last month.

TENNIS

Shelton rallies in Dallas

Ben Shelton rallied for a 7-6 (2), 6-4, 6-4 victory over Jordan Thompson on Friday to reach the semifinals of the Dallas Open. The third-seeded American will face countryman Tommy Paul, the No. 2 seed who beat Dominik Koepfer of Germany, 7-5, 6-3, in another quarterfinal. Shelton saved three break points in the clinching game after doing the same when serving for the second set in a match that didn't even have a break point until the 19th game.

FOOTBALL

Spain set to host NFL game

The NFL is headed to Spain in 2025 for the first regular-season game ever in that country. The league announced Friday at the Super Bowl that its international slate of games for the 2025 season will feature a game at Real Madrid's iconic Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. "We could not be more excited to bring the best of the NFL, the best of our teams and star players to the more than 13 million passionate fans in Spain and partner with one of the greatest global soccer clubs in Real Madrid in a truly world class and innovative stadium," said Peter O'Reilly, the NFL's head of international affairs.

O'Brien headed to BC

Boston College hired Bill O'Brien to be its new head coach on Friday, luring the former Houston Texans boss back to his hometown and away from a job as an assistant on the Ohio State staff he had accepted just last month. O'Brien replaces Jeff Hafley, who left Chestnut Hill to be the defensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers -- a move that set off a chain of events that rippled from from Boston to Los Angeles, and from the NFL to the Big Ten. O'Brien, who was the New England offensive coordinator last season, accepted a job on Jan. 19 as the Ohio State offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach after the Patriots fired Bill Belichick.

SWIMMING

Streak over for Ledecky

Katie Ledecky's 13-year unbeaten streak in the 800-meter freestyle is over, setting up a potential challenge from Canadian phenom Summer McIntosh at the Paris Olympics. The 17-year-old McIntosh finished almost 6 seconds ahead of Ledecky at a sectional meet in Orlando on Thursday, becoming the second-fastest female in the history of a grueling event that Ledecky has dominated. The teenager finished in 8 minutes, 11.39 seconds -- an improvement on her previous best time by about 9 seconds. McIntosh went faster than Ledecky's winning time of 8:12.57 at the Tokyo Olympics. It was the 26-year-old Ledecky's first defeat in an 800 free final since 2010.