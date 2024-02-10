100 years ago

Feb. 10, 1924

A "slip twixt the bottle and the lip" caused the appearance of former Justice T. B. Ivy of North Little Rock before Judge Jacob Trieber in federal court on a "scofflaw" charge yesterday. The slip, according to the former justice's story, was caused by the abrupt entrance of prohibition officers in a barn on a farm near Little Rock the day before Christmas. As the officer entered the bottle, raised to his lips, crashed to the floor. A few minutes more and he would have had a drink and undoubtedly would have purchased a bottle, he said. ... The judge dismissed a charge of purchasing liquor and imposed a fine only for possession.

50 years ago

Feb. 10, 1974

Federal energy director William E. Simon Saturday ordered a mass allocation of gasoline supplies to help ease "acute shortages" in Arkansas and 11 other states and the District of Columbia. Simon acted amid growing indications that the 10-day-old strike by independent truckers would be largely over by Monday and as President Nixon declared that it was time to "get all the trucks back on the road." However, some truckers still were holding out especially for a rollback of diesel fuel prices instead of the price freeze ordered last week.

25 years ago

Feb. 10, 1999

Despite an appeal to be tougher against "the most frequently committed violent crime in America," a legislative committee rejected Tuesday a bill to lower the drunken-driving threshold. House Bill 1041 by Rep. Sandra Rodgers, D-Hope, would change the blood-alcohol content threshold of 0.10 percent to 0.08 percent in a person's breath, blood or urine. Needing 11 favorable votes to get out of the House Judiciary Committee and go to the House for consideration, the bill got nine favorable votes with 10 cast against it. Whether to lower the threshold is a topic of national debate. Last March, President Clinton came out in favor of a national 0.08 percent limit. Sixteen states have thresholds of 0.08 percent or less. Some of them have had fewer alcohol-related fatalities after adopting the lower threshold, but others have had more, Rodgers said. She said she lost a sister and an ex-husband's father in drunken-driving accidents.

10 years ago

Feb. 10, 2014

Some Arkansas school districts have already set records this school year for the number of days missed because of slick roads, with weeks of winter left and forecasters predicting more bouts of snow and ice. The school cancellations have forced some districts -- particularly those in northern Arkansas -- to plan to make up the days on holidays, weekends and even spring break. Officials in the northern districts say the missed days are disrupting preparations for approaching academic tests, though they're doing what they can to get the students ready for them. Districts in central and south Arkansas aren't facing makeup days. They have had a milder winter and haven't used as many snow days.