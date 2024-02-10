PREP BASKETBALL: League-leading Fort Smith Northside answers Bentonville’s runs

Today at 1:00 a.m.

by Paul Boyd

Fort Smith Northside's Anniyah Brewer (12) gives a head fake in the third quarter on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, at Tiger Arena in Bentonville. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat Gazette/Caleb Grieger)

BENTONVILLE -- Bentonville girls basketball Coach Tom Halbmaier said he was pleased with his team's fight in the second half, but Fort Smith Northside responded every time and claimed a 50-38 6A-West Conference win Friday night at Tiger Arena.

"We