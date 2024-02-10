Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 12:30 p.m.

FRIDAY'S RESULTS 3-10 (22.2%)

MEET 66-200 (33%)

LEE'S LOCK Valentine Candy in the tenth

BEST BET Kokomo Starlet in the eleventh

LONG SHOT Table Money in the sixth

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $60,000, 5½ furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $50,000

GUCCI BOY**** has earned strong Beyer figures in consecutive second-place finishes, and he has continued to train well for new and leading connections. FASHION KING weakened inside the final furlong in a stronger maiden allowance, and the lightly raced four-year-old is a three-time second-place finisher. ANNIVERSAIRE D'OR is wearing blinkers for the first time, and the California shipper has recorded bullet works since arriving in Hot Springs.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 Gucci BoyTorresDiodoro1-1

6 Fashion KingVazquezMaker3-1

4 Anniversaire d'OrSantanaMiller7-2

3 Cloud Without ReinCourtCompton12-1

2 Macho VillaHernandezLukas12-1

7 NofurtherquestionsBarbosaCaster20-1

1 Kant Conquer MeBealmearSnodgrass30-1

2 Purse $31,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $16,000

DESERT WOLF*** finished a competitive second, while nearly five-lengths clear of the third-place finisher, over a muddy track January 12, and he represents the powerful stable of Brad Cox. HUMOR ME NOW broke poorly in a deceptive third-place finish, and the beaten post-time favorite figures to show better early speed. LEVY broke his maiden over wet footing last winter at Oaklawn, and the late runner drew a favorable two-turn post.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

4 Desert WolfEsquivelCox6-5

7 Humor Me NowBealmearHartman7-2

1 LevyBejaranoMoquett4-1

2 Ben DreamingTorresDiVito5-1

6 Little FrappucinoAsmussenAsmussen12-1

8 Asset BasisVazquezRufino20-1

5 Star NationBaileyHartlage20-1

3 Howl YeahLanderosWilson20-1

9 Traffic BossQuinonezMilligan30-1

10 Point BlankHarrFires30-1

3 Purse $38,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-old fillies, maiden claiming $30,000

BENT HALO** appears to be the controlling speed, and she is switching back to the leading rider. FULLY ENTITLED finished sixth in a race that has produced three next-out winners, and she finished local preparations with a snappy five-furlong gate work. MISS ESCAPADE is taking a slight jump in price following a vastly improved second-place finish.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 Bent HaloTorresWitt4-1

2 Fully EntitledLeparouxMcPeek5-2

3 Miss EscapadeAsmussenAsmussen3-1

8 Taker BackHernandezGreen8-1

5 Devious DivaLanderosCaster5-1

4 Sheza ShenaniganBarbosa5-1

10 No Pay No HayBowenPuhl15-1

1 Red VoltaHarrCline20-1

7 RaetasticQuinonezMilligan20-1

9 MitolemybelleFuentesCravens30-1

4 Purse $31,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $16,000

QUINCY MARKET** earned competitive Beyer figures competing on the tough Southern California circuit, and he is taking a drop in class after a turf-sprint at Santa Anita. DANCE SOME MO possesses good early speed, and he is having blinkers removed and he's dropping to the lowest price of his career. LEGENDARY LORE has been forwardly placed in consecutive in the money finishes, and he figures to benefit from a ground saving trip.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 Quincy MarketArrietaHobby2-1

9 Dance Some MoFuentesRosin3-1

1 Legendary LoreAsmussenAsmussen7-2

8 Doc HigginsTorresBroberg9-2

2 IgnitisHernandezLukas5-1

4 Fight'n ReadyBealmearCunningham15-1

7 AssumptionZimmermanChleborad30-1

5 Chrome RunQuinonezMilligan30-1

6 Mr. CougarGallardoWestermann30-1

5 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $12,500

STUD LOVIN** is a stake-placed sprinter with early speed, and he likely needed his last race and he carries seven fewer pounds with an apprentice rider aboard. PLATINUM GHOST has a poor record on synthetic surfaces so his last race is a throw-out, and a return to the form he showed at Churchill makes him a contender. LORD GRANTHAM has raced competitively at this condition in his last two races, and he was claimed by a trainer having a terrific meeting.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 Stud LovinBarbosaBecker3-1

11 Platinum GhostChuanGarcia6-1

8 Lord GranthamEsquivelContreras6-1

12 ConceptAsmussenAsmussen4-1

4 PressureWalesPetalino10-1

10 Hard to Come ByArrietaVon Hemel10-1

9 RahmDe La CruzRufino15-1

6 Dutch MillsSantanaOrtiz15-1

7 ImmoralGallardoJansen20-1

1 Life On the NileLanderosWard20-1

2 Last OutlawVazquezShorter20-1

3 PermafrostBowenPuhl20-1

6 Purse $36,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up which have never won three races, claiming $20,000

TABLE MONEY** easily defeated state-bred conditioned claiming rivals, and the improving 4-year-old should working out a favorable stalking trip. MEAN JAKEY lost a clear lead inside the final yards in a tough-luck defeat when making his first start of the season, and he is taking a drop in price and is the one to catch. COMMUNICATION MEMO is a taking a slight drop in class following a fast-closing third-place finish over a sloppy track.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

10 Table MoneyDe La CruzHaran9-2

6 Mean JakeyAsmussenAsmussen5-2

1 Communication MemoSantanaAsmussen3-1

5 Captain JackTorresMartin4-1

9 Husker ButchBarbosaVon Hemel10-1

3 Hot TicketLanderosCaster10-1

4 Midnight MajestyBowenPuhl15-1

7 Hi YahHernandezWilliams15-1

2 Aspen ClubBealmearHewitt20-1

8 Gold BaronFuentesDurham20-1

7 Purse $31,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $10,000

GALERIO*** was beaten only a head in a stronger field opening weekend, and his subsequent breezes at Louisiana Downs suggests he remains in good form. CHARTER OAK is a proven route runner who is stretching out following a strong second-place sprint over a muddy track. LEADER OF MEN raced competitively at a higher level in route races last winter, and he returns to a preferred distance following a pair of sprint races.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

10 GalerioArrietaGibson7-5

11 Charter OakTorresShirer7-2

8 Leader of MenBejaranoMoquett4-1

13 WindcrackerTorresBroberg9-2

1 That KhennyChuanGarcia8-1

6 Chelsea DaggerBarbosaMcKnight15-1

3 Martini BluGallardoRobertson12-1

7 DrewpowerAsmussenAsmussen15-1

2 FightertownWalesMason20-1

4 I'm CrenshawDe La CruzRufino20-1

9 Galactic EmpireZimmermanMartin30-1

12 NomoremrniceguyHebertSnodgrass30-1

5 Georgia DeputyBowenPetalino50-1

8 Purse $140,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, allowance

PATE** was stake-placed last winter at Oaklawn, and she may be sitting on a top effort following a second-place finish which she likely needed following a nine-month vacation. ALWAYS ANGELS was a two-time winner last season in Hot Springs, and she is making her third start of the current meeting following a pair of useful races. SISTER KISSES defeated conditioned claimers by five-widening lengths in her local debut, which earned the field's fastest last race Beyer figure.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 PateSantanaBrisset5-2

5 Always AngelsVazquezOrtiz4-1

4 Sister KissesChuanGarcia5-1

8 Blame DayLeparouxCalhoun3-1

10 Fashion RageAsmussenAsmussen6-1

3 Dream StreakEsquivelRosin12-1

9 Collected GloryZimmermanMartin15-1

7 LofthouseBowenMartin20-1

2 Shanghai ExpressFuentesHaran30-1

1 Twirling TigressDe La CruzCates30-1

9 Purse $142,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

TAPATIO LEO*** has used his exceptional early speed to advantage during a current three-race winning streak, and the California invader has a pair of wet track breezes over this surface. KNEEDEEPINSNOW competed in stake races in a limited 2023 campaign, and he sports a very strong work tab for a stable having an outstanding meeting. GOLDEN HORNET has good early speed and competitive Beyer figures, and he is a threat if ready for his best in his first race since April.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 Tapatio LeoSantanaMiller8-5

11 KneedeepinsnowArrietaShirer7-2

9 Golden HornetTorresRivelli9-2

8 Life Is HardChuanDiVito8-1

10 Spend BenjaminsBejaranoShorter12-1

7 Sky and SandVazquezMaker10-1

6 UltimateZimmermanMartin15-1

4 Campfire CreedQuinonezPish20-1

12 Top GunnerEsquivelContreras20-1

1 Tahoe RunBealmearRobertson20-1

2 ChipofftheoldblockCourtLauer30-1

5 ManuelitoDe La CruzHaran30-1

10 The Ozark. Purse $150,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds

VALENTINE CANDY**** dominated rivals in the opening day Advent, and was clearly best when having to overcome traffic in winning the Renaissance. TIME FOR TRUTH contested an honest pace before drawing off in an unusually fast debut victory. AMERICAN RASCAL followed a clear stake win at Zia Park with a solid runner-up finish in the Sugar Bowl at Fair Grounds.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

7 Valentine CandySantanaAsmussen7-5

5 Time for TruthBejaranoMoquett7-2

4 American RascalAsmussenAsmussen3-1

1 The Donegal ClanLeparouxNoel8-1

3 Googol JokeTorresMedina8-1

2 Let's Go MarkChuanEnnis12-1

6 VitementEsquivelKenneally15-1

11 Purse $48,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $45,000

KOKOMO STARLET*** was pressured through honest fractions in a third-place return from a layoff, and she is dropping in class and figures difficult to catch. MOENCHANTED had to overcome a slow start and wide trip in a non-threatening second-place finish opening day, and the class dropper is adding blinkers and treated with Lasix for the first time. DELTA MOON was a troubled sixth in her first start of the season, and she is switching to the leading rider.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

8 Kokomo StarletBowenJackson2-1

2 MoenchantedArrietaPeitz3-1

10 Delta MoonTorresChleborad6-1

4 Miss ArkansasFuentesVillafranco8-1

9 Miss Mo MesaChuanSchultz10-1

11 Two BellsBejaranoMoquett12-1

3 SunnyandseventyVazquezOrtiz8-1

1 Honduras PassionZimmermanPuhl20-1

7 Kat'n ChromeEsquivelCravens20-1

5 Mo HopefulDe La CruzWilson20-1

6 Cosmic ChicHernandezMcBride20-1

13 Honey PatHarrDixon30-1

12 Palmilla's BetHebertCambray30-1