Searcy pulls ahead in 4th for close win

SEARCY -- Searcy outscored Marion 14-10 in the fourth quarter to come out with a 38-34 victory Friday night at Lion Arena.

Searcy (20-5, 8-2 5A-East) got a game-high 13 points and 12 rebounds from London Flowers in the victory, while Eva Roberts and Jayden Bowman scored six points apiece.

Marion fell to 14-10 overall and 5-5 in the 5A-East despite getting 11 points from Madison Glaspie, and eight points apiece from Ny'Asia Jackson and Jada Cheers.

Marion scored the first four points of the opening quarter and led by as many as 10 points in the opening frame before settling for a 12-4 lead after one period.

Searcy got back into it in the second quarter by forcing six Marion turnovers, snatching five offensive rebounds and giving up just one of 12 second-quarter field goal attempts to the Lady Patriots.

Bowman, Chip Johnson and Flowers all made shots in the second period as Searcy got within 14-13 at halftime.

A Flowers layup to open the third-period scoring gave Searcy its first lead (15-14) with 7:09 left.

That's when Marion's Jalee Meeks converted a three-point play, leading to layups from Jackson and Cheers as the Lady Pats pulled back in front 21-15.

Flowers and Bowman combined to score the last five points of the third quarter to help Searcy hit the fourth quarter knotted at 24-24.

Searcy hit Marion with the game's decisive 8-0 early in the fourth, launching when Johnson made four free throws in a row for a 30-26 lead with 6:23 left. Layups from Bowman and Flowers gave the Lady Lions a 34-26 lead with 4:52 remaining.

Marion got close down the stretch when Cheers and Joniya Lewis connected on jump shots. Jackson got the visitors within 38-34 with 15.6 seconds remaining, but Searcy possessed the ball long enough to kill the clock.

BOYS

MARION 72, SEARCY 27

Marion led by as many as 48 points in the fourth quarter and trailed for less than 2 minutes Friday night at Lion Arena.

The Patriots (15-4, 8-2 5A-East) led 19-3 after the first quarter, 40-7 at halftime and 64-18 after three quarters.

David Brewer and LaDaryl Robinson led Marion with 13 points apiece, while Lyndell Buckingham hit 12 points. Nine Patriots scored in all.

Marion made 24 out of 49 field goals (49%), while Searcy managed just 11 makes on 50 attempts. The Patriots outrebounded the Lions 39-22.

Searcy (11-4, 4-6) fell despite getting nine points from Jayden Duffy and seven points from Jaylen Clifton.

Clifton started the scoring when he hit one out of two free throws with 7:52 left in the first period, but a Brewer three-pointer with 6:18 left in the first sparked a 19-2 run to close the first quarter.

A Ronnie Townsend putback gave the visitors their first 20-point lead (25-5) with 3:28 left in the first half.

Leading by 21 points, Marion scored the last 13 points of the first half to take a 40-7 lead.

A pair of Brewer free throws gave Marion its first 40-point lead (49-9) with 3:37 left in the third, and the Pats earned a 64-18 lead when a Buckingham runner beat the third-quarter buzzer.