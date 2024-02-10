Two men arrested in connection with various charges in Northwest Arkansas





Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

Allen Burgess, 53, of 898 Meadowlands Drive in Centerton, was arrested Thursday in connection with sexual assault. Burgess was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Joshua Giordan, 33, of 2640 Bowen Drive in Springdale, was arrested Thursday in connection with distributing, possessing or viewing child pornography. Giordan was being held Friday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $75,000 bond.



