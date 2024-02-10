UAPB men’s advance box

UAPB men vs. Alcorn State

WHEN 2:30 p.m.

WHERE H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff

RECORDS Alcorn State 5-17, 4-5 SWAC; UAPB 10-12, 5-4 SWAC

SERIES Alcorn State leads 16-8

TV None

RADIO KPBA-FM, 99.3, Pine Bluff

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com, hbcugo.tv

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Alcorn State

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Byron Joshua, 5-10, Sr.11.13.1

G Jalen Hawkins, 6-4, Gr.7.22.0

G Jeremiah Gambrell, 6-3, Gr.11.92.2

F Jeremiah Kendall, 6-7, Sr.16.36.7

F Djahi Binet, 6-7, Jr.4.43.9

COACH Landon Bussie (43-58 in fourth season at Alcorn State and overall)

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Kylen Milton, 6-4, Jr.18.65.9

G Joe French, 6-5, Sr.15.23.5

G Rashad Williams, 6-2, Gr.17.21.7

F Lonnell Martin, 6-4, Sr.11.03.5

F Ismael Plet, 6-8, Jr.7.27.0

COACH Solomon Bozeman (28-57 in third season at UAPB and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

Alcorn StateUAPB

69.5Points for82.6

81.4Points against83.9

-1.0Rebound margin-4.2

-0.3Turnover margin-0.7

43.0FG pct.45.6

32.93-pt pct.38.6

70.0FT pct.76.7

CHALK TALK Alcorn State is riding a two-game skid following back-to-back home losses to Southern and Grambling State. The Braves, though, have won two straight on the road. ... The Golden Lions are tied for fifth in the Southwestern Athletic Conference standings with Bethune-Cookman.

-- Erick Taylor