UAPB men’s advance box

UAPB men vs. Alcorn State
WHEN 2:30 p.m.
WHERE H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff
RECORDS Alcorn State 5-17, 4-5 SWAC; UAPB 10-12, 5-4 SWAC
SERIES Alcorn State leads 16-8
TV None
RADIO KPBA-FM, 99.3, Pine Bluff
INTERNET uapblionsroar.com, hbcugo.tv
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Alcorn State
POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG
G Byron Joshua, 5-10, Sr.11.13.1
G Jalen Hawkins, 6-4, Gr.7.22.0
G Jeremiah Gambrell, 6-3, Gr.11.92.2
F Jeremiah Kendall, 6-7, Sr.16.36.7
F Djahi Binet, 6-7, Jr.4.43.9
COACH Landon Bussie (43-58 in fourth season at Alcorn State and overall)
UAPB
POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG
G Kylen Milton, 6-4, Jr.18.65.9
G Joe French, 6-5, Sr.15.23.5
G Rashad Williams, 6-2, Gr.17.21.7
F Lonnell Martin, 6-4, Sr.11.03.5
F Ismael Plet, 6-8, Jr.7.27.0
COACH Solomon Bozeman (28-57 in third season at UAPB and overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
Alcorn StateUAPB
69.5Points for82.6
81.4Points against83.9
-1.0Rebound margin-4.2
-0.3Turnover margin-0.7
43.0FG pct.45.6
32.93-pt pct.38.6
70.0FT pct.76.7
CHALK TALK Alcorn State is riding a two-game skid following back-to-back home losses to Southern and Grambling State. The Braves, though, have won two straight on the road. ... The Golden Lions are tied for fifth in the Southwestern Athletic Conference standings with Bethune-Cookman.
-- Erick Taylor