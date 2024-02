UAPB women’s advance box

UAPB women vs. Alcorn State

WHEN Noon

WHERE H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff

RECORDS Alcorn State 4-16, 2-7 SWAC; UAPB 12-10, 7-2 SWAC

SERIES Alcorn State leads 13-12

TV None

RADIO KPBA-FM, 99.3, Pine Bluff

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com, hbcugo.tv

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Alcorn State

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Ashanti Backus, 5-8, So.2.61.3

G Zy'nyia White, 5-6, Jr.12.13.7

G Kiarra Henderson, 5-9, Sr.4.44.2

F Nakia Cheatham, 6-0, Sr.8.76.8

F Destiny Brown, 6-3, Jr.10.87.2

COACH Nate Kilbert (26-68 in fourth season at Alcorn State and 205-414 in 21st season overall)

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Zaay Green, 6-2, Sr.16.67.2

G Coriah Beck, 5-11, Sr.12.54.2

G Kalia Walker, 5-5, Sr.6.41.9

G Jelissa Reese, 5-9, Sr.8.94.3

C Maya Peat, 6-6, Sr.9.95.7

COACH Dawn Thornton (49-81 in fifth season at UAPB and 97-151 in ninth season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

Alcorn StateUAPB

51.6Points for76.3

65.8Points against69.3

-2.0Rebound margin1.7

-3.9Turnover margin3.2

35.3FG pct.42.8

22.43-pt pct.28.6

62.4FT pct.65.5

CHALK TALK The last four meetings between the two have gone UAPB's way, including its 74-66 win on March 4, 2023, during Alcorn State's last trip to Pine Bluff. ... Jackson State is 9-0 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. UAPB is two games back in second place.

-- Erick Taylor