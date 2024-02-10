UCA men at North Florida
WHEN 1 p.m. Central
WHERE UNF Arena, Jacksonville, Fla.
RECORDS UCA 8-18, 4-6 ASUN;North Florida 13-12, 6-4
SERIES Tied 1-1
TV None
RADIO KUCA-FM, 92.7, Conway
STREAMING ESPN-Plus
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
CENTRAL ARKANSAS
POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG
G Masai Olowokere, 6-5, Sr.8.33.7
G Daniel Sofield, 6-7, Sr.9.52.0
F Ibbe Klintman, 6-9, Jr.3.62.5
F Tucker Anderson, 6-9, Fr.14.23.5
F Elias Cato, 6-9, Jr.10.63.5
COACH Anthony Boone (42-93 in fifth season at UCA and overall)
NORTH FLORIDA
POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG
G Jaylen Smith, 5-11, Fr.6.31.3
G Jasai Miles, 6-6, Fr.6.14.5
G Chaz Lanier, 6-7, Fr.18.64.4
G Dorian James, 6-7, Sr.10.55.3
G Nate Lliteras, 6-6, Jr.10.24.4
COACH Matthew Driscoll (230-243 in 15th season at North Florida, 256-320 in 18th season overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UCANorth Florida
71.9Points for78.5
77.6Points against75.3
-1.9Rebound margin-1.1
-0.7Turnover margin-0.4
41.0FG pct.44.7
33.53-pt pct.36.3
74.2FT pct.75.8
CHALK TALK UCA has lost five of its past six games. ... The Bears are in a four-way tie for seventh place in the ASUN standings, two games behind North Florida. ... North Florida has lost two of its last three games.
-- Sam Lane