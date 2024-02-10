UCA men at North Florida

WHEN 1 p.m. Central

WHERE UNF Arena, Jacksonville, Fla.

RECORDS UCA 8-18, 4-6 ASUN;North Florida 13-12, 6-4

SERIES Tied 1-1

TV None

RADIO KUCA-FM, 92.7, Conway

STREAMING ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

CENTRAL ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Masai Olowokere, 6-5, Sr.8.33.7

G Daniel Sofield, 6-7, Sr.9.52.0

F Ibbe Klintman, 6-9, Jr.3.62.5

F Tucker Anderson, 6-9, Fr.14.23.5

F Elias Cato, 6-9, Jr.10.63.5

COACH Anthony Boone (42-93 in fifth season at UCA and overall)

NORTH FLORIDA

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Jaylen Smith, 5-11, Fr.6.31.3

G Jasai Miles, 6-6, Fr.6.14.5

G Chaz Lanier, 6-7, Fr.18.64.4

G Dorian James, 6-7, Sr.10.55.3

G Nate Lliteras, 6-6, Jr.10.24.4

COACH Matthew Driscoll (230-243 in 15th season at North Florida, 256-320 in 18th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCANorth Florida

71.9Points for78.5

77.6Points against75.3

-1.9Rebound margin-1.1

-0.7Turnover margin-0.4

41.0FG pct.44.7

33.53-pt pct.36.3

74.2FT pct.75.8

CHALK TALK UCA has lost five of its past six games. ... The Bears are in a four-way tie for seventh place in the ASUN standings, two games behind North Florida. ... North Florida has lost two of its last three games.

-- Sam Lane