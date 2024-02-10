UCA women at Stetson

WHEN 1 p.m. Central

WHERE Edmunds Center, DeLand, Fla.

RECORDS Central Arkansas 16-7, 8-2 ASUN; Stetson 12-12, 7-3

SERIES Stetson leads 2-0

TV None

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, Conway

STREAMING ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

CENTRAL ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Jade Upshaw, 5-2, Jr.12.64.4

G Randrea Wright, 5-7, Jr.11.42.5

G Leah Mafua, 5-10, Jr.9.64.1

F Bree Stephens, 6-0, Jr.5.25.9

F Cheyenne Banks, 6-4, Jr.4.85.3

COACH Tony Kemper (16-7 in first season at UCA, 95-97 in seventh season overall)

STETSON

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Promise Keshi, 5-9, So.4.71.8

G Jamiya Turner, 5-9, Sr.10.85.3

G Khamya McNeal, 5-8, Jr.9.23.0

G Anna Kunzwiler, 5-9, Fr.4.41.5

F Jaelyn Talley, 6-0, So.8.46.5

COACH Lynn Bria (277-222 in 16th season at Stetson, 404-381 in 26th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCAStetson

66.6Points for58.7

58.8Points against60.2

+3.7Rebound margin+0.6

-0.7Turnover margin+0.8

42.7FG pct.37.5

31.93-pt. pct.22.5

70.8FT pct.66.2

CHALK TALK UCA has won 10 of its past 12 games. ... The Sugar Bears sit in second place in the ASUN standings, one game ahead of Stetson. ... UCA secured its first winning season since 2017-18 with two wins last week. ... Stetson has won five of its last six games.

-- Sam Lane