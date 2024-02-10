Weather service confirms tornado touched down Friday in Saline County

Friday night storms produced an EF-1 tornado that touched down in Saline County, the National Weather Service confirmed Saturday, although county officials reported no injuries, and power had been largely restored by midday.

The tornado, which was on the ground for about four minutes starting at 6:45 p.m. and produced winds of up to 95 miles per hour, traced a roughly 2 1/2-mile path along East Sardis Road on the southwest side of East End, a post from the National Weather Service Little Rock on X, formerly Twitter, states.

No injuries or deaths were reported after the storm, said Trevor Villines, a Saline County spokesman.

By 1 p.m., an online power outage map from the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas showed just one Saline County customer without power. On Friday night, after the tornado hit, that number was around 1,400.

Photos posted to X on Saturday by the Saline County Office of Emergency Management showed damage to the roofs of structures in the area of the tornado and damage to power poles. County crews worked through the night to clear debris from roads, another post states.