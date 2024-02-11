20 couples apply for marriage licenses in Sebastian County

The following marriage license applications were recorded Jan. 30 - Feb. 5 in the Sebastian County Clerk's Office.

Jan. 30

Brison Baron Davis, 31, and Krysten Kay McCage, 28, both of Fort Smith

Josue R. Gomez Rodriguez, 25, and Ester Rodriguez, 26, both of Fort Smith

Novah Jae Darter, 27, and Jasmine Alexandra Stites, 26, both of Fort Smith

Edward Franklin Elliott, 66, and Jennifer Renee Graham, 53, both of Eufaula, Okla.

Landen Shane Wade, 30, Morrilton, and Megan Leighanne Johnson, 31, Lavaca

Ethan Price Lincks, 20, and Chelsea Dawn Winters, 21, both of Roland, Okla.

Jan. 31

Pamela Dawn Polk, 42, Van Buren, and Amanda Beth Weston, 42, Pawtucket, R.I.

Pedro Alberto Cruz, 24, and Jackeline Zapata Reyna, 22, both of Fort Smith

Johnathan Lee Vue, 28, and Samantha Lynnea Stidman, 35, both of Fort Smith

Gabriel Lee Wayne Smithson, 21, Lavaca, and Sadie AnnMarie Rodriguez-Childers, 18, Fort Smith

Feb. 1

Michael Lee Collins, 53, Gans, Okla., and Susan M. Sherfield, 54, Fort Smith

Britt Ivan Ozeroglu, 26, and Aileen Somchine Rushton, 30, both of Fort Smith

Eugene Napoleon McBrayer IV, 31, and Victoria Zenobia George, 28, both of Fort Smith

Feb. 2

Luke Joerdon Reed, 24, Waldron, and Lakayila Jaide Smith, 23, Fort Smith

Michael Wayne Rolewicz, 41, Mansfield, and Saundra Alice Shelton, 44, Alma

Michael Anthony Pelfrey, 40, and Melody Renee McCoy, 30, both of Spiro, Okla.

J.C. Herrington Jr., 61, and Dina Kay Sharp, 63, both of Hackett

Feb. 5

Kirby M. Hopkins, 66, and Rachella Louise Hopkins, 56, both of Choctaw, Okla.

Jonathan Keith Baker, 32, and Kelly Michelle Haskins, 32, both of Stigler, Okla.

Lloyd A. Walker Jr., 58, and Donna Marie Owens, 53, both of Fort Smith