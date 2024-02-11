Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.

COMMERCIAL

Robert Schmitt, 9715 Colonel Glenn Road, Little Rock, $1,088,000.

Lovestock Construction, 317 S. Shackleford Road, Little Rock, $250,000.

Bert Black, 9001 W. Markham St., Little Rock, $100,000.

RESIDENTIAL

H&D Homes, LLC, 207 Vigne Lane, Little Rock, $700,000.

Jim Pace Homes, LLC, 118 Abington, Little Rock, $700,000.

Hartness Construction, 199 Fletcher Ridge Drive, Little Rock, $400,000.

H&D Homes, LLC, 303 Cooper Drive, Little Rock, $307,000.

H&D Homes, LLC, 42 Cooper Circle, Little Rock, $272,000.

H&D Homes, LLC, 139 Woodlands Park Drive, Little Rock, $260,000.

Consolidated Construction, 11 Old Forge Court, Little Rock, $250,000.

James Hamey, 6 Bradywine Lane, Little Rock, $250,000.

H&D Homes, LLC, 1 Woodlands Park Lane, Little Rock, $230,000.

Bosley Construction, 49 Tallyho Lane, Little Rock, $200,000.

A/C Services Maintenance, 9115 32nd St., Little Rock, $100,000.