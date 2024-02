The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72204

4517 W. 16th St., Carl Blade, 12:28 p.m. Feb. 3, property value unknown.

72206

3023 S. Cross St., Tammy Coakley, 8:44 a.m. Feb. 3, property valued at $100.

72209

2401 W. 65th St., Marchello Wiley, 8:28 p.m. Feb. 2, property valued at $7,001.

72103

10401 Helm Dr., D&D Auto Sales, 8:56 a.m. Feb. 3, property valued at $6,000.

72211

12615 St. Charles Blvd., Beverly McIntosh, 4:31 p.m. Feb. 2, property valued at $50,001.

72227

7814 T St., Miss Selma's School, 8:52 a.m. Feb. 2, property valued at $111,000.

North Little Rock

72113

7725 Westwind Dr., Michael & Robin Watts, 10:10 a.m. Feb. 6, property valued at $46,810.

72114

2206 E. Washington Ave., Elvin Williams Jr., 12:30 a.m. Jan. 12, property valued at $2,550.

1923 N. Schaer St., Christopher Baker, 3 p.m. Jan. 12, property valued at $2,100.

1703 Marion St., Christine Mosley, 12 p.m. Jan. 12, property valued at $101.

1720 Franklin St., Conder Nese, 3:35 p.m. Jan. 26, property valued at $765.

425 N. Gum St., 922 Automotive, 5 p.m. Jan. 26, property valued at $3,200.

1905 N. Magnolia St., Melinda Ashburn, 3:30 a.m. Jan. 27, property valued at $1,605.

1418 W. 19th St., Bobbie Campbell, 9 p.m. Jan. 28, property valued at $1,641.

1906 Flora St., Ashanti Hayden, 2 p.m. Jan. 28, property valued at $730.

1624 Pike Ave., Renee Smith, 3:45 p.m. Jan. 30, property valued at $3,815

1712 W. 18th St., Teresa Gilbert, 5:17 p.m. Feb. 2, property valued at $190.

1107 W. 23rd St., Tamika Shabazz, 8:36 p.m. Feb. 2, property valued at $15,000.

1004 E. 11h St., Tabitha Steffler, 6:40 a.m. Feb. 7, property valued at $6,608.

72116

4721 Ridge Road, Moonyeen Hooper, 11:30 a.m. Jan. 12, property valued at $220.

1718 Waterside Dr., Maxine Coday/Henry Fraley, 6 p.m. Jan. 29, property valued at $43,100.

72117

3300 Arkansas 161, Kimberly McCormick, 2 p.m. Jan. 28, property valued at $630.

5711 Pritchard Dr., R103, Eric Rawlings Jr., 11 p.m. Feb. 4, property valued at $1,500.

72118

3919 Hillside Dr., Jeanette Ester/Doris Martin/Waylon Moses/Shelby Vereen/Dora Wallace, 2:45 a.m. Feb. 1, property valued at $1,390.

4908 Augusta Cir., Auzarae Brown, 12:18 a.m. Feb. 2, property valued at $1,000.