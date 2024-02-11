Business people

Laura Sparks, APRN, has joined the Washington Regional West Washington County Clinic in Lincoln where she will be working to provide comprehensive care for adults and children. Sparks earned her bachelor of science in nursing from Grand Canyon University in Phoenix and her master of science in nursing from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock.

Corey Mellon has been hired as a software developer by Mainstream Technologies where his responsibilities will include the design, development and deployment of software solutions. Mellon earned his bachelor degree in information systems from Arkansas Tech University at Russellville.

Debbie Creek has been appointed as the new vice president of finance for Harps Food Stores, Inc. Creek earned her BSBA in accounting from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, her MBA from John Brown University in Siloam Springs, and is a licensed CPA.

John Taylor has been appointed vice president of information systems for Harps Food Stores, Inc. Taylor earned his bachelor of science in computer systems engineering from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Briefs are for people in Northwest Arkansas who are new hires, were promoted, received an award from outside their organization or received a certification. Email: lthompson@nwaonline.com. Information must be received by noon Wednesday prior to the Sunday the item is to be published.

Laura Sparks, APRN, joins Washington Regional West Washington County Clinic.

