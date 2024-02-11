Central Arkansas men 79, North Florida 77

ASUN MEN

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 79, NORTH FLORIDA 77

The University of Central Arkansas overcame a four-point halftime deficit to defeat North Florida and snap its three-game losing streak.

UCA (9-18, 5-6 ASUN) shot 58.1% from the field in the first half, but North Florida (13-13, 6-5) hit eight three-pointers and nine free throws to take a 45-41 advantage into halftime.

The Bears outscored the Ospreys 38-32 in the second half, including the first nine points out of the break, to clinch the win.

Masai Olowokere and Elias Cato led UCA with 14 points each. Tucker Anderson (12), Ubong Abasi Etim (10) and Javion Guy-King (10) all reached double figures as well.

The Bears found much of their success in the paint with a 38-20 advantage over the Ospreys.

Four North Florida players hit double-figure scoring, led by Chaz Lanier (21), Nate Lliteras (16), Oscar Berry (13) and Jake van der Heijden (12).