City of Fort Smith removes items from Oak Cemetery

FORT SMITH -- The city's Parks and Recreation Department has begun removing items from gravesites and columbaria at Oak Cemetery to comply with city municipal codes regarding the maintenance and upholding of the standards of the cemetery grounds.

A city press release states families and loved ones were requested to remove any personal items placed on and around gravesites or columbaria by Feb. 8, and that city officials appreciate the efforts of those who have complied with this request. It states all remaining items on and around the gravesites or columbaria will be removed by the city and safely stored so they can be reclaimed. After March 22, the items will be respectfully discarded.

"We understand the sensitivity of this process and are committed to handling each item with the utmost respect and care," the release states.

Those with questions or concerns may contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 479-784-1006 or via email at fsparks@fortsmithar.gov.

Oak Cemetery is recognized as a national historic landmark based on more than 152 years of documented history, according to the city's website. There are a number of cemeteries in Fort Smith, but Oak Cemetery is the only one listed in the ordinance that needs items removed.

The ordinance states: "The city reserves the right, without notice, to remove from lots or columbaria glassware, boxes, cans, pots, toys, temporary flower containers, dead flowers or any article or object that may be unsightly or interfere with the cutting of grass or create unnecessary maintenance for cemetery personnel. Anything of apparent value will be held in storage for one month before disposal. Cut flowers, funeral designs and floral pieces will be removed when they become unsightly. Persons desiring to retain baskets, designs or mementos should remove them within five days after interment/inurnment. Mounding or decorating the complete interment site on a permanent or semi-permanent basis is not permitted."