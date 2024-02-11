Club News: Women’s Barbershop Chorus seeks new members; Historical Society hosts Out in the County event

Legion Post 27

The American Legion Post 27 is hosting a Mardi Gras Fat Tuesday Celebration from 4 p.m. to close Feb. 13 at the post, 1195 S. Curtis Ave. in Fayetteville. The event will include an $8 shrimp boil, 50/50 Draw, $2.50 and $3.50 beer, King Cake, Mardi Gras drink and shot specials and music by Mike Back in the main hall.

The Legion holds a Legion Luncheon that is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday. The all-you-can-eat meal includes beans, corn bread, dessert and coffee or tea for $5.

Information: (479) 442-5291 or email amlegpost27@gmail.com.

SUV

The G.N. Spradling Camp of the Sons of Union Veterans will meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 13 in the Greenwood VFW Hall, 305 E. Center St. in Greenwood. G.N. Spradling raised a company of men from the Greenwood area for the Union Army during the Civil War. The meeting is open to all.

The John Talkington Camp of the Sons of Union Veterans will meet at 6 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Drennen-Scott house, 324 N. Third St. in Van Buren.

Talkington was a slave in Crawford County who escaped and joined the 2nd Kansas Colored Infantry. He was wounded at the Jenkins Ferry Battle. He died as a result of his wounds in a hospital in Van Buren.

The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War is a patriotic, fraternal organization made up of male descendants of members of the United States Army, Navy and Marines during the Civil War 1861-65. The Group will assist potential members with Genealogical research to establish their eligibility. Associate membership and Female Auxiliary memberships are also available.

The meeting is open to all.

Information: email jrainey1947@gmail.com.

Photography

The Bella Vista Photography club will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Feb. 15 at the First Community Bank, 21196 U.S. Highway 71 in Pineville, Mo. The speaker will be Dave Floyd. He will be talking about his use of photography, AI and paint to create his art.

The Bella Vista Photography Club is designed for photographers of all levels from Bella Vista, Bentonville and surrounding area. There are speakers, field trips and other activities that promote the development of skills and friendships. There are monthly contests, and an annual contest with the winners publicly displayed.

Information: bellavistapc.org.

Hill Hikers

The Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all interested walkers to join them for a walk on Feb. 20 at Springdale. Registration is from 9:30 to 10 a.m. at the White Oak Station, 4128 Wagon Wheel Road in Springdale.

The participants will choose either a 5K or 10K walk. The walk begins at the Ozark Highlands Nature Center and goes around Lake Springdale, through rolling hills and woods to J.B. Hunt Park and sports complex.

There is a fee of $3 for credit and $2 for noncredit. Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year.

Everyone is welcome to join our monthly club meeting on Feb. 15 at 1 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd in Bella Vista. Enter through the office door and go to Classroom C.

Information: (479) 381-9366 or email bvvohh@gmail.com.

Historical Society

Betsy Morris McCoy will speak on the history of the Mayfield community and its School District 107 from 1933 to 1949 at the Washington County Historical Society's Out in the County event at 2 p.m. March 3, at the school. Jerry Hogan will also speak on his memories of living at Mayfield and Russell Gayer will discuss the Goshen Historical Society. A breakout group of the Washington County Historical Society's Out in the County Committee will start after program.

To travel to the Mayfield school, go east on Arkansas Highway 45 east out of Fayetteville through Goshen and turn left at the Mayfield store onto Arkansas Highway 303. Look for a sign that says "War Eagle Mill-Turn Here." The Mayfield school will be at the right.

Information: email dedmark@uark.edu.

Retired Teachers

The Washington County Retired Teachers Association meets at 11:30 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month for a luncheon at Golden Corral in Fayetteville through May.

There will be a program of local interest beginning around noon followed by a short meeting. Retired educators, retired school staff, and/or friends are invited.

Information: (479) 442-6367.

Perfect Harmony

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus in Bella Vista is seeking new members of all ages and voices to join our group. This is the chance to revive your singing voice of the past. The fun-loving chorus is not only a musical outlet for all women, but also an opportunity to be part of a sisterhood through singing and the love of music. There are no try outs, no previous musical experience necessary to join. A part will be found to fit your voice. The chorus meets every Monday from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at Highlands Christian Church 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista.

Information: 479-876-7204 or karenfrankenfeld@att.net.

Computer Club

The Bella Vista Computer Club is offering to the public six desktop computers (Windows 10), monitors and one TV/monitor. All have been checked and in good working order. these can be purchased with a donation to the Computer Club.

The club has the following schedule for February:

Feb. 12: 7 p.m. General Meeting, "A Look At Artificial Intelligence"

Feb. 16: 1-3 p.m. Genealogy SIG

Feb. 20: 9-11 a.m. Microsoft Word

Feb. 21: 9 a.m.-noon. Help Clinic (Also Remote Help)

Meetings are held at 1801 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista, in the Highland Crossing Building, lower level computer lab.

Information: (479) 966-9357 or bvcomputerclub.org.

Bo's Blessings Youth Ambassadors received the "Good Deed Award" from the American Legion Auxiliary Unit #77 for their efforts for female veterans this past holiday season. Pictured (from left) are American Legion Commander, Jannie Layne, Max Williams, Levi Lockwood, Bradley Lockwood, Lilly Maples, Eva Maples, Emelia Reed, Spencer Lockwood and Brittany Maples. (Courtesy Photo)

