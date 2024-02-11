Divorces granted in Sebastian County

The following divorces granted were recorded in the Sebastian and Crawford County clerk's offices Jan. 30 - Feb. 5.

CRAWFORD COUNTY

23-60. Elizabeth McGehee v. Thomas McGehee

23-662. Ashley Gonzales v. Kevin Gonzales

23-705. Felisha Burtrom v. James Burtrom

SEBASTIAN COUNTY

23-190. Carol Pugh v. Jason Pugh

23-206. Melissa Y. Strange v. Gary W. Strange

23-262. Cristina Krigbaum v. Coy Krigbaum

23-307. Jenna Chappell v. Tyler Chappell

23-665. Presley Thomas v. Janet Thomas

23-745. Myra Earley v. Austin Earley

23-864. Jennifer Stevens v. Kenton Stevens