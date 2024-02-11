Elvis, Gina Gallina and all the colors in Fenix Arts’ ‘Hanging By a Thread’

Fenix Arts exhibit not your granny’s needlework

Today at 1:00 a.m.

by Monica Hooper

"Entropy Negentropy or The Audacity to Persist" is a large-scale fabric work made up of all recycled materials, wool, nylon, cotton, ribbon, Alpaca and "everything you can think of," according to the artist Fawn Wonsower-Potter. (Courtesy Photo)

Susan Idlet cackles when asked about the title of the current fabric arts exhibit, "Hanging By A Thread."

The new president at Fenix Art Gallery on Fayetteville's Mount Sequoyah says she not about to snap, she just loves a good pun.

With